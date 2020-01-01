Our View: United in this new year

We’ve slogged our way into a new year and a fresh decade. Let’s hope this “twenties” is not like the one a century ago.

We can and should enjoy all the dancing and good times. What we don’t want to repeat is how the well-named “roaring twenties” came to a conclusion.

Enough looking backward. It’s a new year, and time to look ahead. To say that 2020 presents some challenges is like saying King Kong was a good-sized gorilla.

Perhaps first and foremost is that this is both a Census and a presidential election year, which guarantees a lot of activity. Hopefully, most of it will be positive.

But that’s anything but a sure thing. The Census officially begins April 1, which in and of itself is reason to be concerned, given that April 1 is also April Fool’s Day. The big issue for many Americans is that the count be accurate, and that it follow the constitutional mandate to count everyone in the United States, not just those who are political assets.

A full head count determines our representation in the U.S. Congress, and finalizes the amount of federal funds each state eventually receives. This happens only every 10 years, so getting it right is crucial.