Our View: United in this new year

We’ve slogged our way into a new year and a fresh decade. Let’s hope this “twenties” is not like the one a century ago.
We can and should enjoy all the dancing and good times. What we don’t want to repeat is how the well-named “roaring twenties” came to a conclusion.
Enough looking backward. It’s a new year, and time to look ahead. To say that 2020 presents some challenges is like saying King Kong was a good-sized gorilla.
Perhaps first and foremost is that this is both a Census and a presidential election year, which guarantees a lot of activity. Hopefully, most of it will be positive.
But that’s anything but a sure thing. The Census officially begins April 1, which in and of itself is reason to be concerned, given that April 1 is also April Fool’s Day. The big issue for many Americans is that the count be accurate, and that it follow the constitutional mandate to count everyone in the United States, not just those who are political assets.
A full head count determines our representation in the U.S. Congress, and finalizes the amount of federal funds each state eventually receives. This happens only every 10 years, so getting it right is crucial.
We really can’t worry as much about the presidential election, the outcome of which is up to America’s citizens, the voters who have proven themselves to be a mixed lot in recent years.
What we can worry about is foreign interference in our election process. This nation functions, to a large degree, on election devices that are functionally obsolete, and increasingly vulnerable to state-sanctioned computer hacking, mostly from eastern Europe and Asia. In some ways, America might be better off returning to paper ballots, hand counted over an extended voting period.
Another hope for this new year is that the world’s major trading partners can come together on a plan that will not economically cripple one country or another, even both. The free-trade model seems not to have worked for all parties.
Our elected leaders at the national level must stop bickering over partisan differences, and come together for the sake of the entire nation, which is suffering basic infrastructure deficiencies that have potentially dire consequences. Our leaders know about it, but are too distracted by turf wars to get to work resolving the problem.
All of which underscores the need for citizens to educate themselves on election choices, and collectively do what Congress and the White House seem doggedly determined not to do.
Here at home, Central Coast leaders need to focus on defending against drought, wildfires and other looming disasters, because in the past couple of years we’ve witnessed what can happen when we aren’t properly prepared for the worst.
In Santa Barbara County, another daunting issue is housing, or more specifically the lack of housing. We recently published a news story on the fact that rents in this county and our neighbor down the coast are rising three times faster than wages, an unsustainable ratio that is scarier than an encounter with Freddy Kruger in a dark basement.
Affordable housing development has been anathema in certain areas of the county for too long. If we want a vibrant economy and social structure, we need places for working people to live — and it can’t cost them more than they earn at their jobs.
All the real and perceived problems in America, California and here on the Central Coast can be solved, but it will take us working together to make 2020 a winner.