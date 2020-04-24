Our View: Tweaking the plans to reopen

There are encouraging signs that the COVID-19 curve may be flattening. New cases are cropping up, but distancing and stay-at-home measures seem to be working.
So, when do businesses get back to business? Health experts say the virus’ path over the next few weeks should make that decision, but many Americans say the matter should be in their hands.
Based on public demonstrations in several states this week, including here in California, Americans are desperate to get back to work. They have families to feed and bills to pay. We know the feeling.
All of which begs for some signals from policy makers about when the reopening can begin.
Officials in neighboring San Luis Obispo County appear ready to navigate around some of the governor’s stay-at-home mandates, including giving some businesses the green light to reopen.
Santa Barbara County residents need the same green-light assurances — if it’s safe to actually do that. We need collaboration and agreement between elected and local health officials to make the final call.
In order to make that work, county and health officials must explain their strategy for beginning the difficult task of reopening businesses and bringing the local economy back to life — assuming local consumers are willing to take the risk of resuming a normal life during a pandemic.
The Santa Barbara County’s Board of Supervisors was told at Tuesday’s meeting the county is looking at a four-to-six-week window to begin reopening businesses, but staff got some push-back from board members.
First District Supervisor Das Williams said the county needs to shoot for an earlier opening, an idea supported by the 4th District’s Peter Adam. The problem is the courts have upheld Gov. Gavin Newsom’s emergency orders, so some negotiating would likely be required.
Adam, not surprisingly, recommended the county interpret Newsom’s mandates liberally, or ignore them altogether and see what happens, because staying on the current path means the county is “just inducing a depression …”
The governor’s rules are common sense — adequate testing to track the diseases’ spread, making sure hospitals can handle COVID-19 surges, maintaining physical distancing and more.
The first step would be to carefully track the COVID-19 case arc, with emphasis on what’s happening here in North County, which is where the majority of new cases are occurring. Only when the infection/death curve is trending out of the red zone and headed down should government even consider reopening businesses.
Even then, there is a certain amount of personal risk, both for workers returning to their offices and stores, and to clients and customers who will be anxious to frequent those places. Health experts see COVID-19 as a clear and present danger that could stick around, and perhaps make a comeback late next fall.
It’s complicated. We can appreciate government leaders’ insistence on getting the economy up and running again, because that is crucially important to our future. But we also appreciate the fact that reopening businesses too soon could exact a dreadful human toll.
We need to take COVID-19 seriously. This virus has killed more Americans in the last 30 days than the 2009-10 swine flu killed in a year. In the face of those facts, the lieutenant governor of Texas defended businesses reopening quickly, saying, “there are more important things than living …”, and the governor of Washington, the nation’s first COVID-19 epicenter, has announced the easing of some restrictions.
There is risk and need. Santa Barbara County officials need to take a more definitive position on reopening the economy.
