Years ago, farm boys in the deep South had a favorite game — “Grab” — designed for naive, young city slickers, who were told candy was under an upside-down milk bucket.
The game had two players on opposite sites of the overturned pail, with a third boy yanking up the bucket on the count of three. The quickest of the two kneeling competitors got the candy.
What the city slickers actually got was two hands mired deep in a fresh, hot, steaming cow pie, which is rural-ese for bovine manure.
Little did those duped and hopping-mad city kids know they were actually holding what could turn out to be the future of electric power generation.
A unique farm in the northwestern corner of Indiana is making just such a point. Fair Oaks Farms is billed as the Midwest’s No. 1 agri-tourism destination, where what used to be stinky plops are being converted into biofuels.
Fair Oaks also is one of the biggest dairy farms in America, home to 30,000 cows, producing enough milk to satisfy the needs of the entire city of nearby Chicago. Fair Oaks is often called the Disneyland of the agricultural tourism universe.
Fair Oaks’ operators have a machine called a digester, which collects cow manure into a pile, to which is added waste vegetables from the local supermarket. The mixture sits in the digester gizmo, breeds micro-organisms, and voila, methane gas. The gas is converted into power that can then be used to heat homes and produce electricity.
It’s not a common practice, but farms that have mechanical digesters can become self-sufficient with regard to energy demands, eliminating the need to pay electric bills. Some farms even produce enough energy to sell the excess and turn a profit. A farm with 1,000 cows has the potential to produce enough electricity every day to power 300 homes. The cows’ manure pile, when converted, also is enough to power 1,500 motorized vehicles.
We bring this up for a couple of reasons. First, it’s an interesting concept of recycling and sustainability, and the whole idea of using cow droppings for power generation is, admit it, sort of funny.
Second, not long ago during fierce debates over Santa Barbara County’s overall air quality, it was pointed out that cow flatulence produces almost as much local pollution as fossil fuel-powered vehicles in this region.
The Fair Oaks story also emphasizes the fact that perhaps we aren’t considering the full potential of unorthodox means of producing our energy.
We now rely heavily on fossil fuels, which as everyone knows have a finite future. We’re not there yet, but at some point there will be no more oil and gas in the ground.
The argument sustainability proponents have been making is that we should make more progress on finding renewable energy sources, of which there are many. We have such resources here on the Central Coast — enough sunshine for solar power generation; enough wind to sustain operational advantages of wind turbine power generation; a giant ocean at our doorstep from which to remove salt to make the water usable.
And now, the folks at Fair Oaks in faraway Indiana are demonstrating to the world that cow manure can, and is, being converted into an energy source. And that is food for thought … well, maybe food is the wrong word.
The point is, we should all be thinking outside the box, maybe taking the cow manure conversion strategy and applying it to other ordinary things we have long considered to be expendable.