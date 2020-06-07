Our View: Trending in wrong direction

Today’s news and social media seem to have thousands of voices, all speaking at the same time, all saying something different.
So, who do you believe? We hope that it’s us, this newspaper, but we understand it’s not as easy as that.
A good example of the thousand-voices-talking effect is being revealed in the riots following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Mostly-white officials — including President Trump and his Attorney General William Barr — are blaming the radical-left movement Antifa for instigating the worst of the protest-related violence in a number of large U.S. cities.
However, calmer officials are saying, not so fast. There also are radical-right groups encouraging some of the mayhem. A report by CNN Business seems to confirm those latter beliefs. At least one Twitter account claiming to be Antifa has been outed as a white supremacist group. In fact, the internet is roiling with fake news stories, conspiracy theories, calls to arms and other potentially dangerous nonsense.
The far-right group deemed responsible for much of the discord calls itself the Boogaloo movement, whose members are fomenting and preparing for what they are calling the next “American Civil War.”
Another fact is that both Antifa and Boogaloo seem to be pursuing the same overall, militant goals, which include triggering violent uprisings — such as the ones that took place across America in recent days — disrupting government and destroying capitalism as it is now structured.
As one might expect, most of each factions’ members are young people, discouraged by politics and disenfranchised from the societal norms most of us adhere to. But not all. Some are older, and most likely people who have made little progress, or failed badly, in a well-governed, capitalism-centric social structure.
Whoever they are, they are causing a lot of trouble and heartbreak for law-abiding citizens. They also are setting the stage, or trying to, for some type of class/race war that will involve the use of firearms and other weapons.
That is not a conspiracy theory. It’s happening as you read these words, and it’s something our federal government could help prevent — if we had capable leadership at the highest levels whose attention was not being drawn away from the real issue because of a desire to be loved and/or re-elected.
For many, including a lot of President Trump’s supporters, the final straw was the administration’s order to use tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful demonstrators near the White House, ostensibly to pave the way for Trump to walk to a nearby church for a photo opportunity. This, while too many fires and too much looting was taking place in too many American cities.
Such ego-driven self-indulgence that endangered the health and safety of peaceful protesters expressing their right to speak sent shock waves through the Capital political establishment, and even some of Trump’s allies in Congress openly expressed dismay at the administration’s decision to attack protesters for a campaign photo op.
Rather than America representing the face of democracy for all the world to see and admire, our leaders are now looking increasingly like a third-word dictatorship, admired by only a pathetic few, loathed by those who treasure and respect true freedom.
Silence about the dangerous course this nation is taking is no longer acceptable, which for us means the November election can’t come soon enough.
