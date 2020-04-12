Our View: Traveling this path together

Under normal circumstances, newspapers are reluctant to use editorial space for self-promotion. But as we all know, these are not normal circumstances.
We are in the midst of a pandemic, and if health experts are even partly correct about the coronavirus, this scourge may ease in the weeks ahead, then perhaps morph into a seasonal outbreak, much like the flu.
Not exactly the encouraging news we prefer to deliver, but there it is. And while the world awaits this pandemic’s peak, we have made it our mission to bring you all the news possible to help you survive.
That’s the point of our saturation coverage of COVID-19 and how it’s working its way through North County and the rest of the Central Coast. Information is empowering, because the more we know about a particular situation, the better we’ll be able to react appropriately.
In recent days — both in our print and digital editions — we have detailed what is happening in the world, nation and most importantly in our local communities. Stories of hope and community spirit.
We told of Santa Marian Louis Meza’s battle with COVID-19, and how he wanted to share his realization that “it’s not just a common cold …” We handed out a batch of symbolic roses in a recent roses-and-raspberries editorial to DenMat, a dental products manufacturer and Lompoc’s largest employer, and the company converting equipment to produce hand sanitizer. We’ve published interviews with local health officials and business leaders. We list restaurants and their take-out options. Most of these incredible stories and features can be found each day in our “Coronavirus Update” at santamariatimes.com, or in your print newspaper as part of our effort to keep you informed.
That is the sort of focused information North County readers need to help them track the progress of this disease, and to take the steps necessary to avoid infecting themselves or others.
We also report a daily running count on the number of virus cases, and the fatalities — which is crucial information if for no other reason than to underline the importance of staying abreast of latest developments. We do that, both in our print and digital versions, which are updated as quickly as the latest news occurs.
Our advantage in this type of reporting is that it is fact-based, without tinge of ideological bias, and without the distraction of off-the-wall conspiracy theories that flood social media platforms.
We’re working hard to keep you up to date, but we want to make sure we’re providing information you want and need. If you have specific requests or ideas, we’d like to hear from you, because with both a print and an online edition, we have the capacity and flexibility to deliver information you want that will help keep you safe in this pandemic.
Newspapers are a constantly evolving medium, and in this era of instant news, we’re evolving at the speed of light, or at least the speed of your digital connection.
And we remain a work in progress, which you can help move forward by telling us what you want, and when you want it. The common goal is for our efforts to help you get through this crisis, and still be here in that crucial moment when health officials sound the all-clear.
With that mission stated, we are putting our fate and our faith in your hands, as subscribers and advertisers supplying the revenue that keeps this vessel afloat. In that sense, you are the ones who help us help you.
We are both neighbors and co-workers. Let’s do this together.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!