Our View: Tracking unknowns is tough

It is often difficult, if not impossible to decide how to react to a potential crisis. One thing is certain — it’s best not to panic.

That would be good advice to Wall Street investors, too many of whom seem inclined to run screaming from the room at the first sign of trouble.

We are, of course, referring to the coronavirus situation, which has been expanding almost exponentially in recent days. As of last weekend, the virus had been diagnosed in dozens of countries, with the list of infected humans accelerating as you read this editorial. The death toll is rising too, just as it would with most bad outbreaks that morph into epidemics, and then into pandemics.

There was some good news over the past few days, at least for Central Coast folks — Air Force officials at Vandenberg Air Force Base acted quickly to dispel rumors of a coronavirus outbreak on the base. No airmen or civilian employees had been put in isolation or ordered quarantined. In fact, base medical officials said there has been no sign of infection.

So, good news comes in small doses, as the rest of the world seems to be anticipating a large-scale disaster. That scope remains to be determined, but North County school administrators aren’t taking any chances.