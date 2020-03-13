Our View: Tracking the course of a killer

When bad things happen, taking people by surprise, the real enemy is fear. That’s as true in war as it is on the highway when you are confronted by a brake-slamming emergency.

The coronavirus, now officially a pandemic per World Health Organization standards, is a demonstration of fear being the enemy, or as Santa Barbara County officials phrased it earlier this week, falling prey to an “emotional contagion.”

Much like the nation’s current political turmoil, emotional contagion is a direct result of misinformation.

Here in Santa Barbara County, emotional contagion has led to runs on certain products at local markets. We can say from personal observation that a lot of local folks now have an abundant supply of toilet paper. We saw a story online about a family buying a 12-year supply of toilet paper by mistake.

The point is that in almost any panic situation, humans are prone to making mistakes. Something about imminent danger paralyzes brain cells and throws logic out the window. This may also be one of those situations in which one should believe none of what they hear, and only half of what they see.