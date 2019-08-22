There is a crisis in America, the land of plenty, freedom for all and where everyone has a chance to succeed.
But not everyone is included, a fact made painfully clear last week when an elderly couple in Washington state, overwhelmed by medical bills they couldn’t pay, took an option no American should have to take. The 77-year-old husband shot his wife to death, then turned the gun on himself. Before the final act, he had called the 911 emergency number, told the dispatcher what he was about to do, and said, “We will be in the front bedroom.”
The couple’s medical bills were in the thousands, money they didn’t have, which is part of a national problem. A recent study by Gallup and West Health estimates there are more than 6 million U.S. senior citizens who raided their savings in the past year to pay medical bills, the total of which came to more than $22 billion.
This problem extends beyond the Washington couple’s murder/suicide and the 6 million seniors whose life savings are being eviscerated by healthcare costs. Once again, we circle back to the maddening problem of service men and women being short-changed by the Veterans Administration.
The latest outrage involves nearly $60 million veterans had to pay for medical care that should have been covered by the government’s TRICARE/CHAMPUS insurance program. The VA refused to pay for emergency room visits, putting ailing veterans on the hook for those bills.
Although thousands of veterans filed claims for those payments, an internal VA memo reportedly tells employees to “speed up” the process, which apparently was interpreted by lower-level bureaucrats as a strong suggestion to reject claims — for expediency’s sake.
Another twist involves mistakes in the VA’s process of notifying veterans about their rejected medical payment claims, which meant thousands of veterans missed a specified appeals deadline, their one and only chance to appeal the VA’s claim denials.
Many members of Congress aren’t happy about this situation, and in a letter to VA Secretary Robert Wilkie demanded an explanation. In response, VA officials say they have “put fixes in place” to deal with the problems.
Having “fixes in place” often is government code for doing little or nothing, and instead burying any real response while waiting for the next news cycle to deflate the story.
This also is another demonstration of generally lax oversight by Congress and the White House of federal agencies that continue to deal out bad hands to citizens who deserve far better from the agencies their tax dollars support.
It is especially galling when victims of such abuses are military veterans, many of whom may be thinking to themselves, now why did I volunteer to put myself in harm’s way, only to have the government ignore my pleas for the promised help?
There are many signs that America’s healthcare system is in trouble, and it has become a political football being tossed around by both sides. The bottom line is cost, including the skyrocketing costs of prescription drugs, and how tens of millions of Americans cannot afford to get help for what ails them.
These are crucial factors for voters to consider as a presidential election approaches, including voting in all congressional districts. While every American’s healthcare is on the line, the situation with military veterans being stiffed by a government that promised them healthcare is especially important.
Find candidates who think the way you do on healthcare issues, and vote for those men and women. It’s as simple — and as complicated — as that.