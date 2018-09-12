The California Legislature is back in session, and as usual, the battle between Democrats and Republicans continues unabated.
It is in some ways an uneven fight. Democrats control both the Assembly and Senate, plus the governor’s office.
The struggle was left to simmer over the summer recess, but is now back on — especially with regard to crime and punishment.
When the Legislature recessed earlier this summer it did so in the midst of yet another confrontation over lowering criminal sentences, setting new and easier rules for suspects in crimes, and keeping juveniles out of the adult penal system.
The dispute over whether to get tougher on crime or ease the rules has been going on for years. We’ve been through the three-strikes era, discussions over capital punishment, and the effects of state laws on minority populations. As much as we’d like to say those issues have been settled, they haven’t.
The push and pull is between lawmakers who believe our laws put too many people behind bars who would be better off in a rehabilitative program vs. those who believe crime and punishment should be fairly cut-and-dried.
The legislative standoff has resulted in California having one of the nation’s largest prison systems, turning incarceration into a cottage industry that just keeps growing.
But there’s a catch, and it involves this question: Which state has the most people in prison? Here’s a clue — it’s not California. In fact, California isn’t even in the top 15 when it comes to big prison populations. That list is dominated by states in the south.
One of the Legislature’s big fights at the moment is over a bill recently passed that would prohibit 14 and 15-year-olds from being sent to adult prisons, even for crimes such as murder. The California District Attorneys Association is urging Gov. Jerry Brown to veto the bill, but no word from the governor’s office on what he plans to do.
There was also an effort to increase the number of suspects who could be diverted to treatment programs as part of their sentencing, but Democrats backed down on that one, bowing to GOP demands that those charged with murder, rape and other sex crimes by excluded.
Having gone through that three-strikes era and seeing its results, California voters have generally been supportive of sentencing reform, and in 2014 approved ballot measures easing penalties on drug and property crimes. But there are problems there, too, and an initiative on the 2020 ballot could roll back some provisions of those earlier easing-up-on-criminals laws.
There is also a storm brewing over when police can use deadly force, following the fatal shooting by police of a young, unarmed black man in Sacramento.
The race issue is prominent in almost all these discussions about crime and punishment. A UC-Irvine study indicates California’s criminal justice laws affect minority populations disproportionately, while other research has failed to find such a connection.
The problem for Democrats is that their opponents make a valid point — that easing criminal laws tends to favor the wrongdoer over the wronged. It’s an argument that simply won’t go away.
Meanwhile, state officials report that violent crime in California increased 1.5 percent in 2017, while property crime dropped 2 percent in the same period. Lawmakers are left to figure out how those statistics jibe with the laws they create.
While they’re at it, maybe they could discuss the possibility that spending more on education at the front end, could save tax dollars spent on prisons at the other end.