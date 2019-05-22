The Lompoc City Council is involved in a full-on disagreement over the city’s next budget. It is a familiar situation throughout North County.
Disagreeing seems to be habitual in Lompoc politics, however, and this spat pits a council majority against the wishes of just about everyone else.
The sticking point in budget talks is a deficit of almost $3.6 million, which is a heavy burden in a city of Lompoc’s size. Council members heard some options from city staff at a workshop last week, could make no decision, and punted to the scheduled City Council meeting next Tuesday.
One option would involve slashing city positions in code enforcement, economic development — including contributions to the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce — the public information officer, two planning positions and a fire battalion chief. This option also would hold vacant three police positions and suspend some Fire Department jobs.
The council majority of Jim Mosby, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega seems to be leaning toward reducing city staff, a move vocally opposed by Mayor Jenelle Osborne, who instead leans toward the staff’s proposal of a 1-percent sales tax increase.
Last Wednesday’s discussions got heated, a few times. Audience members appeared to side with staff and the mayor about tacking on the additional sales tax. A letter-writing Lompoc reader put it this way: “… we live in a democracy where the people are heard, and if they feel the city is understaffed, cutting back and doing without services, let's all work together and put the 1-percent sales tax on the next ballot and bring Lompoc to the level where we all will feel safe again. Let the people of Lompoc decide. Do they want to do without, or pay a few pennies more on purchases?”
The doing-without part is obvious, given how deep the departmental cuts would have to be to dig into that $3.6-million budget shortfall.
The democracy angle brought up at the meeting by that citizen is important, and with regard to those elected to public office and their responsibilities, the primary responsibility is to the citizens who vote, not to a political agenda or future political ambition.
As for the question of a sales tax, we can’t think of a more efficient way to meet municipal fiscal obligations. The biggest advantage to sales taxes are how economically efficient they are in collecting a stream of revenue to finance government operations. They have the smallest negative impact on the economy per dollar collected. The chief disadvantage is that sales taxes are by nature and design regressive.
There is a third element that is important for every city, especially here on the Central Coast with all its natural attractions — people from out of town go shopping in Lompoc, buy products and pay the sales tax. Those are dollars not coming from local residents who are receiving Lompoc government services, such as police and fire departments.
Council member Vega objected to city staff even proposing the sales tax option, somehow believing it to be a sign of disrespect to the council members who are reluctant to consider such an option. The real disrespect is from elected officials, at every level of government, who seemingly ignore the taxpaying citizens’ wishes.
We are confident Lompoc voters would overwhelmingly approve a sales tax increase, which would not only save the jobs of friends and neighbors, but pull the city out of its fiscal hole.
The message from Lompoc’s budget struggles to elected officials everywhere is pretty straight-forward — when in doubt, let the voters decide.