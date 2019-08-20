As of the end of last year, student loan debt in the United States involved 44.2 million mostly-young Americans owing more than $1.5 trillion.
According to a recent study, 20% of millennials have more than $50,000 in such debt, and they also expect to be paying off their student loans beyond the age of 50.
A millennial is defined as anyone born between 1981 and 1996, about in a period when college tuition costs began to spike. In 1964-65, the cost of a four-year private school was $1,160 a year, on average. From 1964-2019, the cost of tuition jumped about 3,000%. Meanwhile, the cost of a four-year public school soared more than 3,800%.
Many families can’t pay that kind of money for their young adult to earn a degree, the monetary value of which is a subject of debate.
Still, the average college graduate earns about $30,000 more than the average worker with a high school diploma. However, if you graduated in the bottom 25th percentile, chances are your weekly paycheck is less than the one received by that average worker with a high school diploma.
More and more families are asking themselves — is the borrowing necessary to attain a four-year college degree actually worth it? And more and more these days the answer is no.
There are viable alternatives, as the folks at Allan Hancock College will be happy to explain to local families and their high school grads. Victoria Juarez, president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, in a recent guest commentary, revealed growing interest in, and value of a vocational education, an often-overlooked option for young people debating the college experience vs. getting immediate job training and beginning a career.
Many vocational schools can also involve student debt, but generally not of the magnitude experienced when a young person chooses a four-year degree program.
Which circles us back to Hancock College, which offers two-year programs preparing graduates for the next level, or an array of vocational programs that prepare young people for very promising careers. And it comes at a fraction of the cost of a four-year public or private college.
As we’ve written so many times, you could walk into almost every police or fire station in North County, ask for a show of hands of Hancock College-trained employees, and we all but guarantee lots of hands would go up. The same goes for hospitals, doctor’s offices, law practices and local stores.
There is certainly prestige in having a degree from a four-year college or university, and for many graduates there is monetary success. But there also are those tens of millions of young people — and up to middle age — burdened with student-loan debt.
It can be the type of debt that prevents a young person from buying into the American dream of home ownership and more, especially if the debt runs into the quadruple figures, which it often does when private-college tuition and fees approach $40,000 a year, and more than $10,000 at public, in-state four-year schools.
Life is not as simple as it once was, and the cost of a post-secondary education is just one example of that.
Here’s an important thought: It’s not even September, but it’s not too soon to talk to your high school teens about their future, and what direction they want to take after their senior year. The way college costs are skyrocketing, there is a pressing need to plan ahead.