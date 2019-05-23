You wake up in the middle of the night with a severe pain in the gut, maybe appendicitis, maybe something far worse.
You are driven to the nearest hospital emergency room, spend three hours undergoing tests, including a CT scan, and the result is a double inguinal hernia, which a few days later is repaired by a surgeon.
Several weeks later, you get in the mail an accounting from your health insurer — and your eyes nearly pop out of your head when you see the hospital billed more than $16,000 for the ER visit.
Only then does a truly frightening thought occur to you: What if you didn’t have health insurance? A valid question, and one a lot more Americans are asking themselves these days.
After the Affordable Care Act’s early struggles, and when so many Americans realized it could work for them, the number of uninsured people began to shrink. That trend stopped after the election of President Trump, among whose campaign promises was to repeal so-called Obamacare.
That repeal effort has generally fizzled, but the Trump administration has continued to chip away at the Affordable Care Act, and Trump is resolute about killing the law completely.
If that happens, and the administration fails to come up with a suitable replacement, the effort will likely end up hurting a lot of Americans who will no longer be able to afford health insurance.
The Trump strategy centers on making the U.S. economy so strong that new jobs will blossom, and more lower-income workers will be hired and have company health insurance. The economy is cooking at the moment, but the desired effect of making health-care coverage available to more workers is not.
In fact, since 2016, the number of uninsured Americans has begun to inch back up. Texas, for example, has the highest uninsured rate in the country, at 25 percent of working-age adults.
One reason for this shift is the skyrocketing costs of health care, and companies forced to move their workers into high-deductible insurance plans, which in many cases has the same effect as not having health insurance coverage in the first place.
The end result of all this is indeed frightening. People in need of health care will either go without, or take their problems to the nearest hospital ER, and that is not a desirable outcome for anyone.
Hospitals, public or private, are prohibited by law from denying a patient care in an emergency. The Emergency Medical and Treatment Labor Act passed by Congress in 1986 forbids the denial of care to indigent or uninsured patients based on a lack of ability to pay.
Among the reasons ER care is so expensive is because of the cost of managing such a facility. It’s a complex issue, but the bottom line for hospitals and hospital patients is that many of the people treated in the emergency department don’t pay for their care. But someone has to pay, and these costs are passed along to those who can afford to pay.
That is one reason health-care costs are soaring. That, and the pricing monopoly enjoyed by drug companies. The problem is complicated by federal agencies being prevented from shopping for the most competitive drug prices.
The Affordable Care Act did not fix those problems, but giving millions of Americans the ability to secure health insurance came in handy. Now, President Trump and Congress need to come up with a workable replacement coverage plan. We’ve seen no sign of that so far.
Otherwise, the train wreck is coming.