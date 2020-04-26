Our View: The real value of truth, facts

We told you about the former military doctor who has served in postings all over the planet, in some very dangerous regions, who has brought his field experience to Marian Regional Medical Center as director of the center’s Emergency Department.

There also have been stories about the Meza family of Santa Maria, a husband and wife who fought off the disease with help from local plasma donors. Our stories about Santa Barbara County and the city of Santa Maria’s reopening strategies are must-reads for North County residents.

We are working 24/7 to get answers to questions about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus locally, and that collection of stories publishes daily. If you have questions about the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, post them to our Facebook page, or email mcooley@santamariatimes.com. The entire Santa Maria Times news staff will work to address your concerns.

We need that sort of interaction just as much as you need the latest local information about the pandemic, where it is now and where it is headed.

And while we’re at it, we'll take this opportunity to thank readers for being there for us. Your support of local, fact-based, nonpartisan news reporting is what makes this newspaper so special. That support tells us what we are doing is important to you, and to our communities.