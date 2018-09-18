Imagine sitting in your living room, maybe reading the paper or watching TV, and your home bursts into flames for no apparent reason.
That happened in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, Massachusetts, last week. And there was a reason.
Those residential areas north of Boston were shaken by dozens of explosions last Thursday afternoon when gas lines running into the homes became too pressurized. More than a dozen homes were destroyed, several people were injured and one man was killed.
Not the kind of peaceful Thursday afternoon people expect, but when considered in the larger context of America’s aging infrastructure, perhaps something we all need to prepare for.
That northeast corner of the United States is one of the most susceptible to gas line accidents, in large part because a high percentage of the lines are cast iron, a material that breaks down over a relatively short period of time. Many of the lines in northeastern states were put into service three-quarters of a century ago.
Infrastructure is the term used to describe the basic physical systems that keep us in operation — transportation, sewage, water, electric power. To say these services are essential to the nation’s overall health and welfare is a massive understatement.
And this nation’s infrastructure clock is ticking, but it’s more like a bomb than a timepiece. Consider these facts:
More than 10 percent of the nation’s bridges have been rated as structurally deficient. That’s engineering speak for, could fail at any moment.
There are about 84,000 dams on U.S. rivers, and more than 14,000 of them have been deemed high-hazard structures.
Nearly half of major urban highways carry more traffic than is recommended. For evidence, just drive down the coast into the Los Angeles Basin on any weekday afternoon around 4 p.m. Nearly a third of all U.S. roads are in poor to mediocre condition.
There are, on average, about a quarter-million water-main breaks each year, and thousands of miles of water pipes are more than a century old.
Spending on school construction nationwide has been steadily declining, while public school enrollment is steadily increasing. School spending today is about half what it was prior to the Great Recession.
That’s really frightening stuff — and it’s from a federal report issued six years ago. Think things have improved since then? Don’t kid yourself.
As it turns out, the gas line explosions in those communities near Boston represent just the small tip of a very large iceberg. We have, as a nation, somehow allowed ourselves to be several trillion dollars short of the funding necessary to repair what’s broken in America. We’ve put off repairs for years, and will soon have to start paying the price, if not in dollars, in lost lives and destroyed property.
The gas line fires in Massachusetts last week were just the latest warning about the true costs of deferring maintenance, a fact Santa Barbara County citizens have been warned about since Peter Adam joined the Board of Supervisors. This county has deferred tens of millions of dollars worth of repairs, which eventually will have to be made — with costs inflated by the passage of time.
This is a good time to talk about America’s aging infrastructure, because an important election is just a few weeks away. Voters need to focus on candidates who at least understand the infrastructure issue, and have ideas about how things can be fixed.
Think of America has a vehicle, one in which basic maintenance functions have been ignored for years. A breakdown is overdue.