Our View: The many questions about war

The first thought that came to mind after news of the drone-attack killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, was President Trump’s assertion that it was, in the president’s words, a move “to stop a war.”

Was that assumption based on information from a U.S. intelligence community that Trump and his allies insist is part of a deep-state conspiracy against the Trump administration?

Actually, that’s just one of many questions Americans should be asking about the U.S. government’s elimination of a foreign military leader. What happens now? What is the administration’s next move on this anti-diplomacy chess board?

Is it correct to characterize Trump’s singular decision as an assassination? The Associated Press stylebook defines assassination as “the murder of a politically important or prominent individual by surprise attack.” That seems to fit the profile of what happened last Friday.

Is the long-running shadow war between the U.S. and Iran now certain to escalate into a full-scale shooting war entangling the entire Middle East and other regions? If so, how does that relate to President Trump’s assertions that America needs to end the "endless wars.”