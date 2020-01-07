Our View: The many questions about war

The first thought that came to mind after news of the drone-attack killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, was President Trump’s assertion that it was, in the president’s words, a move “to stop a war.”
Was that assumption based on information from a U.S. intelligence community that Trump and his allies insist is part of a deep-state conspiracy against the Trump administration?
Actually, that’s just one of many questions Americans should be asking about the U.S. government’s elimination of a foreign military leader. What happens now? What is the administration’s next move on this anti-diplomacy chess board?
Is it correct to characterize Trump’s singular decision as an assassination? The Associated Press stylebook defines assassination as “the murder of a politically important or prominent individual by surprise attack.” That seems to fit the profile of what happened last Friday.
Is the long-running shadow war between the U.S. and Iran now certain to escalate into a full-scale shooting war entangling the entire Middle East and other regions? If so, how does that relate to President Trump’s assertions that America needs to end the "endless wars.”
Iran has powerful allies, including Syria, and Lebanon in that region, and has strategic ties with Russia. Pretty much the rest of the world dislikes Iran, immensely, because of its associations with and support of terrorist groups. But would a war with Iran also be a war with Russia, the second-largest nuclear arms power behind the U.S.? A valid consideration.
The simple truth is, if we were leaders of any nation that has political or economic issues with the United States, we’d be wary and scared stiff. It is patently obvious that whatever a president whose proven falsehoods have soared over the past three years decides to say cannot be trusted.
So, how does killing a foreign military leader bring stability to a historically unstable part of the world? A region in which several of the nations have nuclear capability, and whose hatred of each other dates back thousands of years?
And one has to wonder if Trump isn’t just pulling a page from former President Clinton’s playbook. While being impeached, Clinton ordered the bombing of Iraqi targets, a move Republicans in Congress construed as being a diversionary tactic meant to make a weakened leader appear strong to Americans.
The Mideast has a long and extremely violent history, and those who live in that region have long memories. They carry a grudge, and their fighters are anything but weak and forgiving.
Which raises another question: How does the killing of a foreign leader keep American lives safer? With more U.S. troops headed into the region, with possibly tens of thousands more likely to follow if widespread armed conflict actually happens, will those American men and women’s lives be at risk?
Of course they will.
What we would really like is some straight talk from an administration whose functionaries seem incapable of straight talk. Citizens of the United States need answers, and ones that make sense.
Gen. Soleimani was a stone-cold killer, the architect of actions that killed thousands of people, including U.S. soldiers. The world is better off without him. But what will the manner of his removal do to the endless-war scenarios that plague the Middle East?
Perhaps the most important question for our readers and the rest of America is, are we about to enter another era in which war and the deaths of young American men and women are the rule, rather than the exception?