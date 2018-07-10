Mike Stoker knows a thing or two about toxic waste, which made his appearance at the recent announcement about a final cleanup plan for the Casmalia dump all the more significant.
Stoker was joined at the announcement at the dump site by then-EPA chief Scott Pruitt, who later in the week was forced to resign by the Trump administration, following a string of investigations into questionable things Pruitt had been doing since taking the Cabinet post.
Stoker could have done the honors alone with regard to announcing a cleanup plan. He was a member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors during the original Casmalia contamination dust-up. It was Stoker who suggested to the board in 1991 to seek the EPA’s help with the Casmalia mess.
Stoker was only recently sworn in as administrator for the EPA’s Region 9 office covering California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii and U.S. territories in the Pacific.
In brief, here’s what the EPA’s plan will do: Removal of contaminated liquids and soils, capping of waste disposal areas, design and construction of modern groundwater collection and treatment systems, surface water management, monitoring and maintenance to guarantee full containment at the site.
The operations and maintenance won’t come cheap. Cleanup will set taxpayers back $60 million in federal funds, with an estimated $4 million per year-plus needed for annual operations and maintenance.
The cleanup site sits in the hills about a mile from the little town of Casmalia. Over the years the 252-acre site accepted around 5.6 billion pounds of material from more than 10,000 commercial waste operations. The dump was operational between 1973 and 1989.
This final EPA strategy also exposes another issue local residents may want to consider. While authorities first believed the waste facility was located on impermeable clay, and that contaminants disposed of there could not affect the local groundwater, it was clear the Casmalia site was a source of groundwater contamination by the late 1980s. Stoker was aware of that fact, and he acted on it by asking the Board of Supervisors to get the feds involved.
The issue we refer to is ongoing oil operations in the region, supposedly based on current knowledge of how safe such operations are with regard to the local groundwater supplies. The engineers may be correct in saying oil drilling and extraction won’t harm the groundwater supply, but lots of local folks want some independent confirmation of such an assertion.
The other issue the recent cleanup announcement brings to the forefront is the length of time it has taken to solve problems caused by an engineering miscalculation made in the early 1970s. Casmalia made it onto the EPA’s Superfund list — contaminated areas targeted for cleanup — but it has taken more than two decades for the federal government to take definitive action.
And there is another problem. The EPA has yet to identify a specific site where the contaminated stuff taken from the Casmalia site can be safely deposited. The contaminants have to go somewhere, but the question is, where? We’re fairly confident in saying most communities would not want that kind of nasty material in their back yards. We’re talking about stuff such as sludge, petroleum wastes, pesticides, solvents, acids, metals, caustics, cyanide and non-liquid polychlorinated biphenyls. It would take all day to list the variety of health problems those contaminants can and do cause.
While Stoker, Pruitt and a handful of local dignitaries celebrated the announcement last week, what the Casmalia story really tells us is that American taxpayers deserve faster service for their money.