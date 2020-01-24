Our View: The costs of poor driving

We generally believe our roads are pretty decent, a belief not shared by the World Economics Forum, which ranks the U.S. 17th of 141 nations when it comes to road quality.

There is a problem, however, if you want to escape traffic congestion. The least-congested state in WalletHub’s survey is Mississippi. We’ve been to Mississippi, often, and suspect the reason traffic is lighter there is so few residents have jobs or cars. Mississippi also has the nation’s lowest gas prices, perhaps for the same reason mentioned above.

Vermont has the country’s fewest auto thefts, perhaps because Vermont residents tend to sit in their cars all the time, watching their maple trees grow.

On the other hand, and before we get over confident about it, California has the most auto-repair shops in the country per capita. Just a wild guess here, but that may have something to do with the quality of driving in this state. Even up here on the relatively traffic-jam-free Central Coast, bad driving seems to be the rule, rather than the exception. But having traveled the country, we can say with some authority that bad driving is the norm in every state.