Our View: The costs of poor driving

You leave your job in downtown Santa Maria a few minutes after 5 on Friday afternoon, and you need to get to your condo in Shell Beach in time to clean up for a date night with your spouse.
The only reasonable route home is out Main to the 101, then wait in line. What you really need to reduce stress is a helicopter.
We really don’t have it so bad on the Central Coast when it comes to rush-hour traffic tie-ups. However, California is one of the worst places in the Northern Hemisphere when it comes to traffic congestion.
The folks at the personal finance website WalletHub have crunched the numbers, and California comes in a miserable, money-wasting 47th place when it comes to getting from point A to point B in a reasonable amount of time.
According to WalletHub’s research, California ranks 42nd out of 50 for rush-hour traffic woes, 46th in the rate of car thievery, 48th in overall quality of our streets and highways, and next-to-last in gasoline prices.
We are not making light of California’s poor standing as far as traffic issues go, because it all adds up to something totally lacking in humor: Traffic congestion costs American motorists about $90 billion a year in lost time, auto repairs and general upkeep. The average American spends the equivalent of nearly two and a half weeks tied down in traffic jams, which likely explains why when you are creepy-crawling along the freeway, so many of your motoring neighbors — and maybe even you — are spending some quality time with their cell phones. FM radio can take you only so far.
We generally believe our roads are pretty decent, a belief not shared by the World Economics Forum, which ranks the U.S. 17th of 141 nations when it comes to road quality.
There is a problem, however, if you want to escape traffic congestion. The least-congested state in WalletHub’s survey is Mississippi. We’ve been to Mississippi, often, and suspect the reason traffic is lighter there is so few residents have jobs or cars. Mississippi also has the nation’s lowest gas prices, perhaps for the same reason mentioned above.
Vermont has the country’s fewest auto thefts, perhaps because Vermont residents tend to sit in their cars all the time, watching their maple trees grow.
On the other hand, and before we get over confident about it, California has the most auto-repair shops in the country per capita. Just a wild guess here, but that may have something to do with the quality of driving in this state. Even up here on the relatively traffic-jam-free Central Coast, bad driving seems to be the rule, rather than the exception. But having traveled the country, we can say with some authority that bad driving is the norm in every state.
Voters have control of some of these issues. For example, when considering which candidate to vote for, or which ballot initiatives to support, you might consider focusing on the candidates and measures that will (1) improve the quality of our roads, (2) suggest big corporations stagger their work hours to ease rush-hour mayhem, and (3) back candidates who see basic infrastructure as an integral part of the traffic problems.
On a personal level, we can (1) examine our own driving habits, and vow to do better, (2) protect the investment in our cars and trucks by locking them and using anti-theft devices, and (3) pay attention when on the road.