Santa Maria voters approved Measure U six years ago, raising the sales tax by a quarter-cent to help support police and fire operations.
It was evident in 2012 that public safety needed more help than it had been getting. Gang issues were swirling, and Santa Maria — like most California cities — still struggled to recover from the Great Recession.
Not much has changed in the past six years, although both the police and fire departments have benefitted from the extra funding provided by Measure U.
One sure thing is that the city needs more money to support public safety, and with the original Measure U due to sunset in three years, city officials needed to take action.
And they did, at a recent City Council meeting when elected officials voted unanimously to ask voters to approve an indefinite extension of Measure U in November, while bumping the extra sales tax from a quarter-cent to a full penny.
Two things about the requested changes are huge. First, raising the tax that much, and second, creating a new tax with no end in sight. The general rule in policy making is that once something is put in place, it stays in place.
That may sound like an indictment of the proposed higher tax, but it’s not. In fact, raising the sales tax makes a lot of sense — if the ultimate goal is to strengthen Santa Maria’s public-safety departments.
More than 90 percent of the proceeds from the original Measure U tax increase has been devoted to the police and fire departments, and city officials expect that to remain true if voters approve the extension of Measure U.
Here’s some friendly advice: City officials should explain, very carefully and in detail, how every penny of the extra tax revenues will be spent. We’ve recently witnessed school bond measures being voted down because those seeking the extra funds weren’t as specific about the money’s destination as voters believed necessary.
A community survey reveals solid support for extending/increasing the sales tax. More than 800 citizens responded, and nearly three-quarters of them expressed a desire to further support the police and fire departments.
One opponent of the move at the council meeting pointed out, correctly, that this is a regressive tax. In other words, rich and poor pay the same tax, but the poor can ill-afford the extra financial burden. On the other hand, sales taxes aren’t paid exclusively by a city’s residents. Visitors dropping by to do their shopping also pay the sales tax, thus spreading the impact over a wider base.
If Measure U is approved by voters in November, the total sales tax rate in Santa Maria would rise to 8.75 percent next April 1. That number is in line with sales taxes charged by other Central Coast cities.
Another huge factor is that Santa Maria is facing chronic budget deficits. City staff reckons the next budget cycle will be short about $8.5 million, a number that will continue to rise in coming years, mostly because of rising retirement/pension costs. An extended Measure U would provide an estimated $18 million extra a year.
Running a city this size is complicated, in large part because there are so many moving parts competing for funding. None of those parts, however, are as crucially important to a city’s overall health as fully-functioning police and fire departments — a point made abundantly clear in the community survey.
We’ll weigh in on this proposal closer to election time, but at this point it appears to be a no-brainer.