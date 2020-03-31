Our View: Taking that first big step

The Senate’s unanimous approval last week of the nation’s biggest-ever economic stimulus package in response to the coronavirus was a rare show of unity in a Congress torn by partisanship — and a sign of hope for many Americans.

Just a couple of days earlier, the Senate was split down the middle on a similar relief proposal. Then reality set in, and lawmakers from both parties saw the need to act as one.

Prior to that final Senate vote it took five days and countless hours to do what it should have taken adults five minutes to agree on, but that’s how things are going in Washington.

The final result is a $2-trillion-plus emergency package that should soften the blow of the coronavirus-induced recession.

Is $2 trillion enough? According to experts, the answer is no, as the virus continues to spread, and if President Trump’s hoped-for Easter reboot of the U.S. economy fails to happen. Economists and health officials believe that Easter target is unrealistic.

Trump’s optimism is encouraging, but judge for yourself by looking at the growing number of coronavirus cases. The truth is truly frightening.

