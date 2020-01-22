Our View: Taking stock of our voting record

American politics has taken a strange turn in recent years, with one side encouraging everyone to vote, while opposing voices say if you don’t know much about the candidates and/or the issues, it’s best not to vote because doing so could skew the outcome. Really?

Don’t be fooled by such rhetoric. Every vote counts, even those cast by normal Americans who have little interest in politics. Case in point — the 2000 presidential vote was decided by the courts after the hanging-chad debacle in Florida, putting George W. Bush in the White House and retiring Al Gore into documentary film-making.

Think about it. If Gore had been president, there likely would have been no war with Iraq, saving literally hundreds of thousands of lives, including the lives of more than 3,800 U.S. soldiers, and more than 32,000 injuries. Less than 80,000 votes in three middle-America states propelled Donald Trump to the presidency in 2016.

Yes, every vote counts, and those who bloviate about “uninformed” Americans voting, often argue it’s because those Americans are the least intelligent. Not so. The demographic with the worst voting record also happens to be the youngest eligible to vote — and the most highly educated.