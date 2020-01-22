Our View: Taking stock of our voting record

The national newspaper USA Today recently reported on a Pew Research Center study showing how dreadful Americans can be when it comes to voting.
The Pew team studied the most recent national election voting records of 32 developed nations. America came in a truly dismal 26th.
We say dismal, but actually a more appropriate word would be disgraceful. America is, for the most part, a land of plenty, and one of the planet’s successful, showcase democracies. Americans are among the wealthiest humans, and to a large degree also the most educated.
Even with all that, when it comes to electing leaders, we are no better than many third-world nations. We agree with USA Today’s assessment that America’s voting record is a “national embarrassment.”
The Pew study focused on the 2016 presidential election, in which just slightly more than 55 percent of Americans eligible to vote actually cast a ballot. In the vast majority of the other developed nations in the study, the participation rate was 75 percent or higher.
In fairness, the 2016 presidential election turnout may have been low because so many potential voters may have assumed, what’s the point, Hillary Clinton is going to win in a landslide. So much for basing big decisions on an assumption.
Clinton won the popular vote by a comfortably wide margin, but was tripped up on her trek to the Oval Office by the Electoral College, a constitutional requirement apparently overlooked by Clinton’s campaign advisors.
American politics has taken a strange turn in recent years, with one side encouraging everyone to vote, while opposing voices say if you don’t know much about the candidates and/or the issues, it’s best not to vote because doing so could skew the outcome. Really?
Don’t be fooled by such rhetoric. Every vote counts, even those cast by normal Americans who have little interest in politics. Case in point — the 2000 presidential vote was decided by the courts after the hanging-chad debacle in Florida, putting George W. Bush in the White House and retiring Al Gore into documentary film-making.
Think about it. If Gore had been president, there likely would have been no war with Iraq, saving literally hundreds of thousands of lives, including the lives of more than 3,800 U.S. soldiers, and more than 32,000 injuries. Less than 80,000 votes in three middle-America states propelled Donald Trump to the presidency in 2016.
Yes, every vote counts, and those who bloviate about “uninformed” Americans voting, often argue it’s because those Americans are the least intelligent. Not so. The demographic with the worst voting record also happens to be the youngest eligible to vote — and the most highly educated.
To suggest that Americans should not vote because they’re not smart or well-enough informed is insulting and dangerous, establishing the very real foundation for voter suppression.
It is not too early to start working on your voting strategy for the 2020 presidential election, which will be one of the most critically important votes in U.S. history. Start early, because the California primary is coming up pretty soon, March 3, and while primaries may not seem all that important, they set the stage for the big event in November.
Voting is called all sorts of things — a privilege, a right, a responsibility. In truth, it is all of those things and more. It is the sacred trust and holy grail of a functioning democracy, and unless America and its citizens get more hyped about participating, it’s not too difficult to see dramatic and perhaps wholly unpleasant changes in how we are governed.