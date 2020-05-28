Our View: Taking it to the streets

Santa Barbara County officials have launched a program that will enable businesses and organizations to temporarily expand into the public right-of-way, perhaps even onto private property.
Taking it to the streets. Maybe not onto the street, but close enough.
Phase 1 of the county’s new Small Business and Community Partnership Enhancement Program allows businesses that meet Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening guidelines, plus the county’s RISE Guide, to apply for special permits. Businesses and entities that want to use public sidewalks or roadways for their operations must submit an encroachment-permit application, a business plan and proof of insurance.
Several cities in the county sometimes fancy themselves similar to European cities that offer a central promenade, closed to vehicular traffic, so folks can wander about, looking for a boutique to browse or a cafe to have a bite or a sip, without worrying about being run over by a delivery van.
The city of Santa Barbara is already doing just that — closing off a portion of State Street in the downtown core. The city opened a promenade, closed to cars, from Sola to Haley streets last Friday. Without actually trudging down the coast to see how the experiment turned out, we can say with some assurance that it likely worked just as hoped, validating a notion many locals in South County have supported, dating back many years.
Back up our way, it doesn’t take a giant leap of the imagination to see how closing down some core streets in North County communities could also be a miracle cure for what is ailing the business community damaged by the coronavirus.
A town such as Solvang could easily rope off downtown streets, creating a promenade. However, the city of Santa Maria would face several obstacles, mainly downtown streets laden with vehicles.
But this could be the perfect time for some experimentation. In the words spoken recently by a well-known U.S. president, “What have we got to lose?” Or something to that effect.
Reopening the economy, here and across the nation, is proving to be a challenge, especially given that COVID-19 isn’t necessarily taking a summer vacation. It is abundantly clear that business and government leaders will need to be creative, because we strongly suspect that even with the go-ahead from government leaders, many potential customers may be reluctant to resume their normal shopping and dining habits. It will likely take some time to adjust to the new paradigm.
So, maybe a blocked-off street at prime shopping and entertaining hours would encourage folks to leave their homes and have some fun.
The fun part would be exponentially easier if there is room to roam throughout a city’s main, downtown shopping areas without cars. That’s part of the reason the county is allowing applications for special encroachment permits, which in theory would involve all public right-of-way areas, and also into privately-owned and operated parking lots, assuming the owners give permission.
This may all seem tediously slow, especially when so many states are flinging open businesses' previously-closed doors. California’s approach seems much more measured, and aligned with the scientific view that the coronavirus could, and likely will have a resurgence later this year.
Reopening the economy comes at a cost. Human lives will be lost, perhaps far more than if the economy remained in stasis. But it is also true that the longer the economy lies dormant, the worse the economic situation will become.
