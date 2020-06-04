Our View: Taking it to our gardens

A professor of ecology/entomology at the University of Delaware has written a book in which he envisions a homegrown national park, which he refers to as “nature’s best hope.”
As it turns out in the midst of a global pandemic, there’s more to it that just hope for nature. There’s also a lot of good stuff for humans.
Prof. Doug Tallamy’s idea is for every property owner to help revive nature by replacing non-native plants with native varieties better suited to helping struggling animal and insect species avoid extinction.
The first species that comes to mind is the planet’s bee population, which has been struggling for a number of reasons. Bees are key pollinators, and you can verify their importance by talking to any North County grower whose crops require the pollination process.
Actually, Tallamy envisions a new national park system consisting basically of people’s yards being converted from grass lawns and non-native plantings to flowering gardens that “would be a game changer” if enough Americans pitched in on connected parcels of land, getting rid of traditional lawns, imported ornamentals and invasive species that do not provide necessary habitat for native birds, butterflies and other essential pollinators.
It can start with one person converting their property with ecologically important trees, such as oaks, and other native species. It’s sort of the same theory as one owner doing a complete home remodel, inside and out, which often encourages others in the neighborhood to do the same. Sort of a positive contagion.
Which brings us to the nexus at which we connect a national park system based on home gardens, with coping mechanisms in the COVID-19 pandemic, which according to most health experts is far from over.
If true, that means we all may very well have yet more time on our hands, staying and/or working at home. How about we spend some of that time converting our yards to fit Prof. Tallamy’s vision of a connected national garden?
Doing so would not only help the environment — especially struggling animal and insect species, which in turn help the human to avoid extinction — but might also help humans defend against infection from a deadly virus. Gardening has proven physical and mental health benefits.
Gardening can help build a person’s self-esteem, even for folks who claim to lack that mythical green thumb. Planting, caring for and harvesting plants can give a person new confidence, put one a little more in tune with the planet.
All the digging, planting and weeding burns a lot of calories and strengthens just about every part of your body, including your heart.
Gardening reduces stress and anxiety, a fact every gardener knows. Reducing stress is crucially important right now with the multiple anxiety-producing realities of dealing with a deadly pandemic in the midst of a fierce and key presidential election campaign.
Gardening is a great family hobby, paying major mental and emotional health dividends to parents and children. In fact, early exposure to dirt, of all things, seems to reduce allergies and boost a person’s immune system.
All that, plus if you plant vegetables in your home garden, you have healthy fresh food at your doorstep.
In the recent past, taking the time to do these things would have seemed impossible. The pace of our lives was just too hectic. Now, not so much. Many of us have time to spare, and we can’t think of a better way to use that time than to do our small part to save the planet — and perhaps ourselves as well.
