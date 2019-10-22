People of a certain age — and we’re confident that includes many of you reading this — will remember the atomic bomb drills we used to have at school. The rule was to duck, cover and hope for the best.
Funny how history repeats itself, as California school kids are going through the same sort of drills. However, these modern exercises are for a threat far more likely than a deluge of intercontinental ballistic missiles in the 1950s and ‘60s.
Grandparents learning about what happened at Pioneer Valley and Righetti high schools last week may have had flashbacks, memories of hearing the warning bell, ducking under their desks and hoping for the best.
The recent school drills weren’t for the real thing, which in our case is a good thing. After hiding under desks for a few moments, students ambled off to their next class, as though nothing had happened.
The unfortunate reality is that it likely will happen, an 8.0 on the Richter scale, possibly along the dreaded San Andreas fault that cuts down through California’s midsection, and which has been experiencing some unnerving activity in recent months.
The quakes that rattled the Southern California desert near Ridgecrest last summer were part of ruptures on a network of connected fault lines and increased strain on a major nearby fault that has begun to slowly move, according to a new study. Activity in the Ridgecrest earthquake events ended a few miles from a major fault that runs east-west for 185 miles, and connects the San Andreas fault to Death Valley.
That connector, named Garlock, has been still for more than 500 years, but has begun creeping at the rate of just less than an inch over the past three months. Eight-10ths of an inch movement may not sound frightening, but fault creep generally builds up pressure between colliding plates that could eventually give to the stress and trigger the Big One.
That desert slippage revealed about 20 crisscrossing fault lines previously unknown to the scientific community, and raises yet more red flags about the potential for a catastrophic event.
The news about the increased seismic activity coincided with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that California now has an early alert system in place, all on the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta quake in the Bay Area.
ShakeAlert uses a network of seismic sensor stations to detect the start of an earthquake, calculate its location and strength, and send out alerts that a phone app and WEA system send to phones in areas expected to have noticeable shaking. The idea is to provide a few seconds during which people can protect themselves.
That’s not a lot of time to make possibly life-saving decisions, but it’s the best defense currently available in case of a major earthquake.
All of which emphasizes the importance of every resident of California, and their visitors, having a plan for survival. The plan starts with identifying places to immediately protect yourself from falling objects. That’s the No. 1 priority.
After the shaking stops, you need to stay prepared for more shaking, because quakes have a habit of repeating themselves in varying degrees of severity.
The next step is to have pre-prepared an earthquake survival kit that includes daily necessities to last from several days to a week or more without your usual amenities. Make sure your prescription meds are in the kit. Have a plan now for meeting up with loved ones, should you be separated when the quake hits.
And practice — just like the kids at school.