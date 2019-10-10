Here’s a pop quiz: Can you remember when Surf Beach was last open throughout the summer?
Here are some hints: There were serious tensions between Israelis and Palestinians; but that could be just about any year. Houston was flooded by hurricane waters; again, could be any year.
We’ll narrow it down for you: George W. Bush took the oath of office as president in January, and terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and Pentagon in September.
The year was 2001, and the first summer closing at Surf Beach was little more than a blip on the world’s radar. But it was a big deal locally, because that beach and others nearby are the closest for several North County communities, including Lompoc.
For the past 19 summers the Air Force has shut down beaches after the accumulation of 50 violations of rules designed to protect the western snowy plover, a tiny shorebird on the list of threatened species in the federal Endangered Species Act. The culprits — the reason the beaches were closed — range from roaming predators to careless, wandering beachgoers either eating or stomping on the plover nests during a nesting season that runs March 1 to Sept. 30 each year.
Much to the relief of just about everyone who treasures that stretch of coastline, Surf Beach will remain open next year, thanks to a deal worked out between the city of Lompoc, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Vandenberg Air Force Base, no matter how many violations occur.
That news provoked Lompoc officials to break into their happy dance, and it should please all the local folks who want to spend some of their summer vacation time enjoying the ocean’s many gifts.
There is, of course, a possible hitch, an unspoken condition that if folks can’t behave themselves and keep from disturbing the birds in their nesting environment, the open-beach dictum could revert back to the annual summer closures of the past 19 years.
We’ve been writing about the plover’s plight for almost as long as the feds have been ordering summer closures.
The western snowy plover is about the size and weight of a house sparrow. They breed and make their nests on beaches, bays, rivers and estuaries. That’s where our Surf and Ocean beaches factor in, being the estuary of the Santa Ynez River.
Plovers establish nests in just about any available crevice, including a human footprint, which makes them difficult to see. That also makes them vulnerable at a time in the breeding/nesting cycle that can prove fatal.
Just about every predator you can think of is a threat to plovers — coyotes, raptors and humans. That combination of risk factors is behind the beach closures for nearly two decades.
Protecting plovers — or any species — is vitally important to both the animal and the human kingdom. Once a species goes extinct, it’s gone forever, and the planet loses something of irreplaceable value. We can never be entirely certain what the loss of a species will mean in the overall scheme of things.
So, it would appear that the agreement recently announced to keep the beaches open next summer is our chance to prove we can be careful enough to avoid disturbing the next plovers come March 1, 2020. We can’t do a lot to dissuade the wildlife predators, but we should have full control over our own actions.
This is a pilot project we hope will succeed, because if it doesn’t it’s a safe bet those popular beaches will be off-limits once again in 2021. We can do it.