Our View: States on their own and sinking

We have reached a specific phase at which most every state is in desperate need of financial help. We also have reached a plateau at which getting such help from the federal government is unlikely.
The coronavirus and subsequent virtual shutdown of the California economy has created a $54-billion-plus budget deficit, and with an end-of-the-month deadline for having an approved budget just weeks away, the program and services cuts needed to compensate for the budget loss probably won’t get any help from Congress or the Trump administration.
In other words, we’re on our own, which for many Californians may provide another compelling argument for this state to break away and go on its own.
Here is the big picture: Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a budget that will cut billions from sorely-needed state programs and services. The state Legislature has made a counter-proposal, and the two sides have until midnight on June 30 to cut a deal.
Meanwhile, state officials have asked the feds for help — as have elected leaders in most other states — but it would require action by an ideologically fractured House and Senate prior to the end of the month.
The Democrat-controlled House last month floated a $1-trillion state and local government aid package, but has scheduled no votes until June 30. In the Republican-controlled Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems set on stalling further economic stimulus legislation. His most recent work plan sets a schedule until the end of this month that does not include any financial assistance to states.
There you have it — partisanship and political self-interest at the federal level contributing to the need for California to cut education, health services for low-income Californians, less money for child care programs, with the University of California and California State University systems losing about 10 percent of state funding.
Even if Congress wakes up to the fiscal realities of what states are facing, agrees on and approves an aid package, getting President Trump to go along is anything but certain. California is probably near the top of the president’s enemies’ list, for purely political reasons.
What happens in Washington has repercussions in every state capital, and that would be doubly true for California, which means there are going to be some heated debates in Sacramento between now and the end of the month.
Budget crises are nothing new for California. A decade ago, state government had to issue IOUs because of an economy slammed by the Great Recession. More than a little embarrassing, as California boasts the world’s fifth or sixth largest economy, depending on whose data you choose.
Demands on the state’s resources have drained the treasury, a dangerous situation considering California just entered another wildfire season.
All that while more than 5 million Californians are still officially out of work, and have applied for unemployment benefits, which is what provoked Gov. Newsom to plead with federal officials to send money.
This deficit is a huge reversal for state government, whose accountants in January predicted a big budget surplus. Then along came a budget killer — COVID-19.
Given the stormy relationship between Gov. Newsom and President Trump, plus the policy foot-dragging in the House and Senate, our advice to lawmakers in Sacramento would be to forget about any help from the federal government, and resolve budgeting differences in the next couple of weeks. Most states are in the same sinking boat, facing similar fiscal challenges.
America needs a fully functioning Congress, but unfortunately, probably won’t get that.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!