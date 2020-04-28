Our View: Something different to worry about

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some days it seems like someone or something in California is piling on.

This state and others have been forever joined as hot spots for COVID-19, mostly states with high populations. California leads the nation in that category. We’ve largely avoided being singled out as the worst place in a pandemic by citizens willing to follow a few simple but movement-restricted rules.

But if the science community is correct, and it generally is, California may soon be involved in yet another calamity — drought.

It’s not like Californians aren’t accustomed to drought conditions. We’ve been through a few of those over the decades. However, the circumstances with the next dry spell could be far different.

It is interesting how easily Californians forget about their problems, when circumstances seem to have washed those concerns away. For example, this past winter’s storms quenched our thirst for water.

But climate scientists are a bit like economists — they are inclined to overlook silver linings, and constantly are searching for the next economic downturn or climate disaster.