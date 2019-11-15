Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders took a shot at Apple when company officials announced plans to pump $2.5 billion into building affordable housing in California.
Sanders’ gripe was that Apple isn’t paying enough in taxes, and accused the company of not really fixing the California housing crisis, but simply adding real estate to the company’s extensive portfolio.
Look beyond the candidate’s jaundiced view of California politics, and focus instead on that $2.5 billion Apple apparently is willing to devote to creating affordable housing in a state in which not much of that is currently available.
Sanders also accuses Apple of contributing to the California housing crisis, but the same could be said of every large, highly-profitable business operating in this state, and there are a large number of those.
It’s not just Apple willing to pony up the big bucks. Google announced this past summer it would put up $1 billion toward affordable housing. Facebook, perhaps looking to shine up its tarnished public image, last month pledged $1 billion for the housing cause.
Maybe this is the way cash-laden businesses intend to pay it forward, by joining in the battle against homelessness and a lack of affordable housing.
Every dollar counts, but will $4.5 billion make a dent in the housing crisis? It depends, on a lot of factors.
For example, California’s median home price — at about $600,000 — is more than twice the national median. Only an economic catastrophe of Great Recession proportions, or worse, will drag that median price down.
California also is burdened with Proposition 13, which keeps property taxes on retained properties artificially low. And given the nature of this state’s voter demographic, it’s not reasonable to expect voters to punish themselves financially.
Santa Barbara County has been fighting the affordable housing monster for decades, and some South County neighborhoods in which homes sold for under $20,000 in the 1960s and ‘70s — and that included a free color TV for the lucky buyers — now routinely go on the market for three-quarters of a million dollars. Mid-century classics in the foothills? Forget about it.
Those South County prices sent a lot of folks streaming into North County for more affordable housing, and for many years we had the houses, apartments and decent prices. Not so much these days. It’s still less expensive to buy in Lompoc or Santa Maria, but even those markets are advancing beyond a middle-class working family’s ability to pay.
When economists are asked how to resolve the housing crisis in California, the usual response is, build more houses, 3-4 million of them if you want to actually make a dent in the problem. And there is absolutely no guarantee several million new homes would make that much of a difference, in part because there is a lot more than supply and demand in the housing affordability equation.
This will shock no one — as of late last year California ranked 49th nationally in housing units per resident. Builders are constructing homes at the rate of about 85,000 units a year, but the state would need twice that number of new units just to keep up with anticipated population increases and maintain current price levels. In order to achieve lower prices, the annual construction rate would need to quadruple over the next 5-7 years.
Is that doable? Americans can do just about anything they put their full energies into. Now, if we could just employ those energies to come up with a housing strategy that will actually work.