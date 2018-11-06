National elections that do not involve voting for a president typically attract about 40 percent of eligible voters — which pales in comparison to the 95 percent of citizens in Australia who vote in every election.
On the other hand, voting in Australia is mandatory. There are fines and penalties if you fail to cast your ballot.
Mandatory voting probably wouldn’t work in the United States, whose citizens do not like being told what to do. The whole don’t-tread-on-me feeling is strong in this country.
So, mid-term elections, like the one being held today, often are a ho-hum sort of event for a lot of Americans. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. A low voter turnout usually means non-voters are fairly content with the way things are going, which essentially could make the outcome of a low-turnout vote as meaningful as a high turnout.
But not voting can present some problems, the biggest of which is that the fewer the voters, the more likely there is to be unequal representation at all levels of government. We anticipate a decent turnout in today’s voting, because a lot of very emotional events have occurred in the past few months, and in the time since President Trump took office. With any luck, we can surpass the 60-percent turnout that generally happens in a presidential election.
We hope so, because a large voter turnout is the bedrock of a strong democracy, which lately has been under attack internally and from nations using cyber tactics to deconstruct our way of governance.
Voter turnout hinges on a variety of factors — what part of the country you live in, whether you’re in a rural area or a big city, or weather conditions where the voting is taking place.
For example, in the 2014 presidential election in California, voter turnout was 22.6 percent in Southern California’s Imperial County, but 65 percent in rural Sierra County.
Another interesting mid-term fact is that the party of a sitting president tends to lose an average of 30 seats in the House of Representatives, and four Senate seats. If that trend continues in today, the tone of the discussions in Washington will likely see a dramatic change when the new elected members of Congress are sworn in.
Today’s election will determine who holds all 435 seats in the House, and about a third of the Senate seats. So, it’s easy to see why voting today is so important.
But not all eligible voters will exercise their rights. For example, polling conducted last week indicates only about a third of the 18-to-34 age group plans to vote. But 70 percent admit they’re interested in national politics, it’s just that, well, they have stuff to do that does not include voting.
That is, of course, their right, just as voting is their right. We hope those young Americans understand that if they take a pass on today’s election, they don’t have much leverage when it comes to complaining about the outcome.
In the past, non-voters complained that it didn’t matter which party won, the outcome would be the same. We believe the Trump presidency may have altered that perception, which could lead to an unusually high voter turnout today. One can only hope.
This election happens at a time when the world is in transition, both in a climate and political context. Walls are crumbling and borders are being swamped with people fleeing from despotic governments, treacherous weather and violence — all of which emphasize the need to vote today.