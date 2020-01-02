Our View: Shooting blanks at violence

We’re a couple of days into 2020, and there’s some 2019 news to discuss — and wish there wasn’t.
Mass killings reached a modern-era milestone last year. There were 41 mass-killing events, defined as four or more people killed, not counting the perpetrator. Thirty-three of those events involved firearms. In all, more than 200 people were killed.
Data shows there were more mass killings in 2019 than in any year dating back to the 1970s, and perhaps beyond. Summer rampages were especially bad. Oppressive heat and a pervasive hostility seem to bring out the worst in many people.
Some of the events stand out. The early-August Walmart massacre in El Paso, for example, in which a lone gunman decided a big retail store would be the best place to shoot “drug smugglers” and “illegal immigrants.” Instead he killed 22 shoppers and wounded two dozen more.
A few weeks later a man fired from his job decided to vent his rage on motorists in the Midland-Odessa area, killing eight and injuring 25.
A few months earlier, a “disgruntled” employee shot and killed a dozen people and wounded four at a government building in Virginia Beach. The disgruntled is in quotation marks because that was the word chosen by the media to describe the shooter. Somehow, disgruntled doesn’t capture the full extent of the horror.
Mass shootings are now so common in the United States that many Americans no longer bother to put forth much of a protest over gun violence. These days it almost has to be something like a Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre — which killed 26, including 20 children — to stir people’s passions about America’s gun culture. Between 1982-2011, a mass shooting occurred about every 200 days. Between 2011-14, that rate shriveled to every 64 days.
Maybe the public’s ennui is caused by the hopelessness of enacting meaningful gun-control laws, especially laws that would acknowledge the fact that hunters and those not in military service really do not need assault-style weapons that can spray a public venue with dozens of bullets in a matter of seconds.
Approaching the gun-violence problem from the gun side is not an option. The gun lobby in Washington is far too powerful to allow that. The irony is that the gun culture today is a function of a skewed interpretation of the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and even the nation’s highest courts are afraid to touch it.
That leaves only one path to reducing such mayhem, if that’s even possible — approach the issue from the mental-health side of the issue. It would help if there was some sense of direction from our nation’s leaders. The problem there is that too many members of Congress, of both parties, and officials at the White House can’t seem to agree that anger is the core issue, not the guns in the hands of unhinged individuals.
So, since gun control appears to be off-limits, and increased spending on mental-health and intervention programs is not part of lawmakers’ current policy-planning agenda, it would seem that, in this presidential election year, we could be in for another mass-killing milestone. When you think about that, it seems inevitable.
We’ve written this editorial, or something like it, many times over the years and we still have no solution to offer. Do you? If so, please drop us a line either by snail-mail or on our website, and share your thoughts with fellow readers.
Maybe, together, we can find solutions.