Our View: Shooting blanks at violence

Mass shootings are now so common in the United States that many Americans no longer bother to put forth much of a protest over gun violence. These days it almost has to be something like a Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre — which killed 26, including 20 children — to stir people’s passions about America’s gun culture. Between 1982-2011, a mass shooting occurred about every 200 days. Between 2011-14, that rate shriveled to every 64 days.

Maybe the public’s ennui is caused by the hopelessness of enacting meaningful gun-control laws, especially laws that would acknowledge the fact that hunters and those not in military service really do not need assault-style weapons that can spray a public venue with dozens of bullets in a matter of seconds.

Approaching the gun-violence problem from the gun side is not an option. The gun lobby in Washington is far too powerful to allow that. The irony is that the gun culture today is a function of a skewed interpretation of the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and even the nation’s highest courts are afraid to touch it.