Our View: Setting limits on speculation

How big is the coronavirus outbreak? The Dow tanking nearly 2,000 points in two sessions is one clue. Cities with millions of residents virtually locked down is another. Should we worry?
The short answer is, absolutely, because technically it is not an outbreak, which is when a disease is restricted to a specific location. This virus has reached epidemic proportions, which means it has spread throughout a population or region.
In fact, the coronavirus is approaching pandemic proportions, which means it has gone global and is killing people.
The longer answer is, as you might expect, complicated and riddled with collateral questions. There are clues and warnings just about everywhere, including about 5,000 new coronavirus cases a day.
To understand what that means, think of dropping a boulder into a very large lake, then watching the waves as they radiate out.
The coronavirus is a deadly serious threat. The question is, what can humans do about it? The current answer is, not much, apparently.
COVID-19 is the medical name given to the virus. The World Health Organization is saying it’s not a pandemic, yet, and when or if it will become a pandemic is yet another unknown. But here are some facts that are known:
A Harvard University epidemiologist said COVID-19 has the potential to spread to up to 70 percent of the planet’s population of about 5.4 billion people, and as of the latest reports the virus is killing from 3 percent to 15 percent of those who are afflicted. Those are just highly educated estimates, but for the sake of argument, if the virus does infect 70 percent of the global population, it would kill 162 million people based on the 3-percent figure, or more than 800 million based on the 15-percent fatality rate.
By comparison, AIDS/HIV have killed around 36 million, the Hong Kong flu in 1968 killed about a million, the 1918 flu pandemic killed up to 50 million, and the Black Death plague in the 1300s was fatal to an estimated 200 million.
So, yes, the coronavirus/COVID-19 is, or at least could be a monster.
Which begs the question: Should the world’s governments and their leaders be more concerned? That’s difficult to answer, because so many of the world’s governments are in turmoil over one political or ideological dispute or another.
The problem these days is that a person can hop on a jetliner and be almost anywhere on the planet in a matter of hours, with a virus as carry-on baggage. Looking at a radar screen of flights in the air globally, and figuring 100 or more passengers per flight, one can see how a virus can travel along with anyone on board, and once they leave the plane and get out into a city, all bets are off.
The Trump administration this week sent to Congress a plan to devote $2.5 billion to fight COVID-19’s spread. As usual, Democrats responded by saying the White House is only asking for the money because the Dow sinking nearly 2,000 points in two sessions over pandemic fears poses a threat to Trump’s re-election. A conservative talk show host refers to the coronavirus as a “common cold” that liberals are “weaponizing” to scare U.S. voters, thus summing up how at least one government is responding to what could be a global catastrophe. Partisan politics is not a reasonable response to a crisis.
The coronavirus is serious, and should be taken seriously.