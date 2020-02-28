Our View: Setting limits on speculation

How big is the coronavirus outbreak? The Dow tanking nearly 2,000 points in two sessions is one clue. Cities with millions of residents virtually locked down is another. Should we worry?

The short answer is, absolutely, because technically it is not an outbreak, which is when a disease is restricted to a specific location. This virus has reached epidemic proportions, which means it has spread throughout a population or region.

In fact, the coronavirus is approaching pandemic proportions, which means it has gone global and is killing people.

The longer answer is, as you might expect, complicated and riddled with collateral questions. There are clues and warnings just about everywhere, including about 5,000 new coronavirus cases a day.

To understand what that means, think of dropping a boulder into a very large lake, then watching the waves as they radiate out.

The coronavirus is a deadly serious threat. The question is, what can humans do about it? The current answer is, not much, apparently.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 is the medical name given to the virus. The World Health Organization is saying it’s not a pandemic, yet, and when or if it will become a pandemic is yet another unknown. But here are some facts that are known: