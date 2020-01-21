Our View: Seeing the big picture on wildfires

California’s 2019-20 rainfall season was in red figures until last November, which is not unusual. We’ve had decent rainfall in recent months, a fact with an upside and a downside.
The upside is that frequent winter storms definitely reduce the wildfire threat. The downside is that lots of rainfall encourages green things to grow, then turn brown, brittle and more highly flammable.
In other words, the clock is ticking on the start of this year’s wildfire season, and thousands of Californias are wondering if the state’s largest electric power provider is ready.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. officials are exuding confidence that the company is, indeed, ready by including a strategy of once again turning off the power supply to prevent being responsible for more monster fires. This comes amidst PG&E’s face-off with Gov. Gavin Newsom over its bankruptcy filing and exit strategy.
That struggle is a combination of commerce and politics. PG&E seeks to remain a viable operation to customers and shareholders. Newsom wants to hold the company more accountable for its actions, or in some cases, lack of action.
Caught in the middle of this situation are ratepayers, customers who now face another wildfire season of uncertainty. Will customers in high-risk fire zones be subjected to more blackouts? Shutting off the power seems to be PG&E’s go-to response for years of neglect with regard to other mitigation measures the company could have employed, but didn’t, presumably because of the expense.
You have free articles remaining.
Utility experts, political leaders and PG&E officials are saying customers can expect to be in the dark during this year’s wildfire season, and likely for years to come. How many years no one can know, but at a U.S. Senate committee hearing last month, Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski said, “Wildfire blackouts could be California’s new normal for the next 10 to 30 years, or even longer.”
Given what happened over the past three years, with thousands of homes destroyed and dozens of people killed, looking at a three-decade threat window is truly frightening, to say the least.
PG&E officials recently claimed a victory of sorts because their power line-caused fires didn’t kill anybody, unlike in the previous two years. PG&E-implicated fires did destroy hundreds of homes and scorched tens of thousands of acres in 2019. If that’s a victory, it’s a hollow one.
The core issue is wildfire risk in California likely will skyrocket through well into this century. The 2018 California Climate Change Assessment points to abundant problems in areas where high-voltage transmission lines run through the mountains and connect California to clean energy out of state.
While PG&E is claiming a win because fires its equipment caused didn’t kill anyone last year, critics point out the obvious — allowing utility companies to shut off the power provides those companies with a huge disincentive to take other mitigation measures. Flipping the switch and hoping for the best is not a strategy. It’s like playing Russian roulette with a fully-loaded gun.
And to top off this debate, PG&E customers had a rate increase on Jan. 1. PG&E customers pay some of the highest prices in the country for electric power, and can expect rates to continue climbing in the years ahead.
Meanwhile, on the political side, members of the state Legislature have been filing bills related to so-called “de-energization,” and possibly forcing companies that shut off power to compensate customers after each blackout.
This matter is far from being settled, and the wildfire season approaches.