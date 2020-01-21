Our View: Seeing the big picture on wildfires

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Utility experts, political leaders and PG&E officials are saying customers can expect to be in the dark during this year’s wildfire season, and likely for years to come. How many years no one can know, but at a U.S. Senate committee hearing last month, Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski said, “Wildfire blackouts could be California’s new normal for the next 10 to 30 years, or even longer.”

Given what happened over the past three years, with thousands of homes destroyed and dozens of people killed, looking at a three-decade threat window is truly frightening, to say the least.

PG&E officials recently claimed a victory of sorts because their power line-caused fires didn’t kill anybody, unlike in the previous two years. PG&E-implicated fires did destroy hundreds of homes and scorched tens of thousands of acres in 2019. If that’s a victory, it’s a hollow one.

The core issue is wildfire risk in California likely will skyrocket through well into this century. The 2018 California Climate Change Assessment points to abundant problems in areas where high-voltage transmission lines run through the mountains and connect California to clean energy out of state.