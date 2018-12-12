Our seasons change, so it seems natural that scammers would go along with the changes.
That seems to be happening in the world of high-tech crime. Several months ago, the major complaint from victims was about being scammed by bogus IRS agents, which was working out quite nicely for the crooks, who were extracting millions of dollars after making false threats.
But the scofflaws are shifting to a new target — Social Security recipients who, as it turns out, represent a target-rich environment.
About 63 million Americans, 80 percent of them 65 years or older, collected Social Security benefits this year. That pool will only get larger as the elderly population expands. The Social Security Administration will pay about $1 trillion in benefits this year.
That’s a big target for scammers, and here’s how the latest scam operates: Crooks impersonate an official from Social Security, usually in a phone call, asking for personal data. If you refuse, they threaten to put a hold on your monthly benefit payment.
Frankly, it can be hard to ignore a recorded message that goes like this: "We had to suspend your Social Security number for suspicious activity, press one to continue.” Scammers love that one, because it can be so compelling.
The threats change, but it’s very similar to IRS scams that began in 2013, eventually taking nearly 15,000 victims for more than $73 million.
The Social Security ruse promises to be even more damaging, in part because scammers can “spoof” caller IDs, so when the phone rings the ID may be something like “Social Security Administration,” or “Federal Agency.” The scammers are using robo-call technology, making millions of calls each day.
You don’t want to be the person who falls for such tricks, and here’s how to avoid it:
First and foremost, Social Security will never, ever call and threaten to suspend your benefits. The agency just isn’t that quick and efficient. Legitimate issues will come to you via snail-mail.
There are other clues, such as familiar-looking phone numbers but no name on your caller ID, but the suspicious phone call is the one you just hang up, immediately. If a robo-caller asks you to hit “1” on your dial pad, hang up, immediately.
For tech-savvy smart phone users, don’t rely on blocking the number. Scammers have devised a number of ways to get around that, and can do so in a nano-second.
The Social Security scams may ease off a bit, because the Dec. 7 Medicare ope-enrollment deadline has passed. But that doesn’t mean scammers won’t be working on other schemes to separate the unwary from their hard-earned money.
We often wonder, as we write these warnings about online and phone scams, why the perpetrators don’t exert that much time and energy doing something that helps people, rather than stripping them of their life savings. It’s just hard for law-abiding folks to imagine.
However, don’t allow your sense of fairness and following the law cloud your judgment when it comes to dealing with the relentless efforts of bad people to cheat you. It’s tough in this season of peace and goodwill to be a hard-core skeptic, but it’s important that when you answer a phone call and hear a threat from alleged government agencies, you can feel free to play Mr. Scrooge.
So, if the phone rings and the fellow on the other end identifies himself as a federal agent and makes a threat, say nothing. Just hang up.
Don’t let the Grinch steal your holiday spirit — or money.