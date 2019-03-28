Years from today, perhaps centuries, when the history of the United States of America is written, it will likely detail one of this great nation’s biggest human tragedies — that in a land plenty, so many people live under bridges and in huts made of cast-off cardboard boxes.
For many Americans, it’s a tragedy they often do not see, or at least see only to the extent of recognizing fellow Americans’ misery.
And there is a lot of misery. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Annual Homeless Assessment Report, as of 2017 there were around 554,000 homeless people in the United States on any given night, or about 0.17 percent of the population.
Homelessness is not a new thing. It dates back to the mid-1870s. About the only thing that has changed is that as this nation’s economy strengthened, the homeless population grew steadily, and continues to grow. The irony is inescapable.
California has the nation’s highest number of homeless people, and ranks third as a percentage of population behind Alabama and Arkansas. Within the state, Santa Barbara ranks fifth overall behind Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco.
California’s homeless population on any given night is about 130,000, and Santa Barbara County’s share of that total — on any given night — is about 1,800 people.
That number was collected in a recent Point in Time survey, which involves a small army of searchers fanning out across communities to do an actual head count of the homeless population.
It’s a truly noble undertaking, because federal, state, county and city officials can’t do a lot to address the homelessness issue unless they have an idea of how many people are actually homeless.
The count from the recent Point in Time effort showed a slight drop in the number of homeless people counted, but experts know that’s not a statistically relevant piece of information, in large part because many in the chronically homeless population scatter when they see survey-takers approaching.
But the count did reveal some very important data, which will serve as a baseline in future head-count comparisons, which is the basis for homeless assistance programs.
For example, the recent Point in Time survey reveals a significant change in sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons. In the 2017 count, the two groups were about even — 960 or so sheltered vs. 890 or so unsheltered. In the 2019 count, the balance flipped to 670 sheltered, and 1,133 not sheltered.
That tells policy and decision makers two things. First, the increase in the unsheltered population vastly increases the potential for violence against the homeless. Second, the need ramps up for local programs to help those who lack shelter.
The greatest number of homeless were found in Santa Barbara (887), followed by Santa Maria (464), Lompoc (249), Goleta (119), Orcutt (7), Santa Ynez Valley (5).
Perhaps the most discouraging result of the most recent survey is the finding that 115 families, with more than 220 children under 18, are among the county’s homeless.
But these numbers are relative, because as everyone who has participated in a Point in Time count knows, the true number of homeless is next to impossible to determine. But the numbers do tell us that providing more affordable housing is essential to the well-being of so many North County residents, and that policy makers need to do more to provide temporary shelter for the homeless, especially families with kids.
Our general prosperity is meaningless if we can’t afford to help people in need.