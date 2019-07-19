If Donald Trump happened to be a pro athlete, his behavior over the past few days would indicate he was deliberately trying to get the umpire or referee to toss him out of the game.
Instead, Trump is president of the United States, and he apparently believes that gives him the authority to search and destroy at will. How else could you explain his telling four members of the U.S. House of Representatives — all young women of color — to “go home” and imply they are pro-terrorist.
Let’s face facts. A big reason Trump was elected president is that a lot of Americans believed, or hoped he could solve some of this nation’s problems. His campaign slogan summed it up, make America great again.
There is no room for debate on America’s greatness, but many believed — and likely still believe — President Trump is a problem-solver, a businessman capable of making the best deal.
If that’s the case, our elected leader may be going at problem-solving in all the wrong ways. For one thing, making the best deal implies an agreement on all sides, a unification of mission, ideas and goals.
Instead of achieving such an ideal, Trump seems to be doing everything within his power to tear this country apart, including inviting foreign powers to help him win re-election.
For three of the four women lawmakers targeted, their country of origin is the United States of America, and the fourth has been a U.S. citizen longer than the president’s wife.
Here’s the real problem: A deal is not a deal unless all the parties agree. In this situation none of the parties agree, and both sides are so obsessed with insulting each other that any worthwhile deal is, for all practical purposes, not even remotely possible — and the situation promises to get much worse.
The president’s divisive rhetoric telling U.S. lawmakers to “go back” to where they came from has ancient roots, at least in terms of where this nation has come from — a chaotic, violent past when it comes to race relations.
The Trump family has also been skewered, in the early 1970s by the U.S. Justice Department, for systematic discrimination against people of color, specifically renting to African Americans.
That family history is replete with more recent displays of bigotry and discrimination, most recently as an ardent supporter of the birther conspiracy on America’s first African American president, Barack Obama. Trump has also offered back-door praise for neo-Nazi groups involved in the deadly Charlottesville, Va., mayhem.
It is difficult for moderate Americans to tolerate such tirades, and those citizens speak out against Trump, which is making a bad situation worse.
Mostly silent on this matter are too many Republicans in Congress, apparently concerned about opposing a president whose voter base could turn on them in the next election. Politics is not pretty, but in this case politics in keeping too many important voices silent.
One has to wonder, as the nation’s minority voting population grows ever larger, how the Republican Party intends to remain viable in American politics. So, the political days of those reticent Republicans in Congress may be numbered anyway.
At some point, perhaps saner minds will prevail, leaders of the two major parties will agree to disagree, but reach common ground anyway, and forge the kind of working relationship that will benefit every American citizen, not just isolated groups.
This nation has big problems that need to be solved. Sadly, our leaders fighting among themselves will not accomplish that.