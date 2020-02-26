Our View: Rethinking crime and punishment

There are about 40 million people living in California, give or take a few thousand, and as of mid-2019 about 8 million of them have criminal records.
Most of those records are the result of non-felony arrests, such as DUI, certain property crimes — crimes that do not physically hurt others.
In many cases, those criminal convictions follow a person around, long after they’ve either served their time, paid their fines and often after the arrests charges were not filed.
San Francisco Assemblyman Phil Ting, a Democrat, is trying to change that — again — by filing legislation that, if approved, would erase the criminal records of about 2 million Californians.
Ting’s bill may be in for an uphill fight. He filed similar legislation a year ago, but it withered when fellow Assembly members amended the bill, removing its retroactive provision.
We’re not certain what that’s about, unless it’s lawmakers protecting their re-electability with tough-on-crime/tough-on-criminals constituents.
California has endured several phases of the tough-on-crime concept, perhaps the most punishing being a three-strikes law that sent more than a few people to prison for life for petty crimes.
This time around, Ting has some moral support. Tori Salazar, district attorney of San Joaquin County, had been a tough-on-crime advocate in years past, but said recently that passing Ting’s measure could be “one of the best victim-prevention tools we have.”
Salazar’s logic is interesting, that expunging the criminal records for millions of Californians could help them land a job, which could ultimately prevent them from returning to a life of crime while benefitting the state’s economy and tax-revenue stream.
Ting’s bill would expunge records as far back as the early 1970s. California arrest and conviction records of lower-level felonies and misdemeanors currently eligible for probation can be expunged now. Sex offenders and those who served time in prison are not eligible. The bill would not change which records are eligible to be cleared.
Although records can now be expunged, there’s a catch — going through the expungement process can take months, and up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees. Too many people with criminal records don’t have that kind of money, in part because their records have prevented them from getting a decent job.
Still, even with the logic involved, Ting’s one-size-fits-all approach may not sit well with fellow lawmakers whose districts are divided ideologically, specifically on the issue of crime and punishment.
Passage of such legislation could be very helpful to a lot of people living on the Central Coast. For example, Santa Barbara County has about 10,000 violent and non-violent crimes a year, with the majority being of the non-violent variety. That means a lot of people — perhaps someone in your family or a neighbor — are living day-to-day carrying a legal anchor around.
Three-strikes proved fairly convincingly that blanket laws don’t always work, just as taking sentencing discretion out of judge’s hands can have specific negative impacts. In fact, such concepts almost never work for a lot of people.
Crime is a fact of life. This newspaper has stories about local crimes almost daily, from traffic violations to murder. And it’s something that creeps out into just about every neighborhood in every community in California. In one way or another, we are all affected by crime.
Given the pervasive nature of crime in our state, it seems that debate on and discussion about the pros and cons of expunging criminal records is worthy of everyone’s attention.