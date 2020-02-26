Our View: Rethinking crime and punishment

Salazar’s logic is interesting, that expunging the criminal records for millions of Californians could help them land a job, which could ultimately prevent them from returning to a life of crime while benefitting the state’s economy and tax-revenue stream.

Ting’s bill would expunge records as far back as the early 1970s. California arrest and conviction records of lower-level felonies and misdemeanors currently eligible for probation can be expunged now. Sex offenders and those who served time in prison are not eligible. The bill would not change which records are eligible to be cleared.

Although records can now be expunged, there’s a catch — going through the expungement process can take months, and up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees. Too many people with criminal records don’t have that kind of money, in part because their records have prevented them from getting a decent job.

Still, even with the logic involved, Ting’s one-size-fits-all approach may not sit well with fellow lawmakers whose districts are divided ideologically, specifically on the issue of crime and punishment.