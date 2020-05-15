Our View: Reopening timing is everything

Here is another unintended consequence of living in a pandemic era — maybe our elected leaders at all levels of government will consider spending more of their time thinking about and planning for the random, unexpected crisis.
Fortunately, the lower you go on the political food chain, the more likely your elected representatives will be focused on what really matters, and dismiss the ideological dogma that hounds elected officials at the top of the chain.
For example, here in California we are accustomed to planning for expected and predictable disasters, depending on the season. In the dry months, there is drought and wildfires. In wet months, there are torrential downpours and flooding. Covering all the seasons is the threat of the Big One opening up the ground and bestowing waterfront property on folks now living in the desert.
California’s leaders do a decent job of preparing for those eventualities, and even establish rainy-day funds to take care of the costs of our various emergencies.
And then along comes a pandemic, and the planning and rainy-day funds take a beating. It happens.
For Santa Maria’s elected leaders, it’s a battle being fought on multiple fronts. First, there is the need to protect local citizens from the coronavirus. Next comes handling the problem of how mandatory business closings eviscerate the local economy. Then there are decisions to be made about filling the fiscal gaps left by the normal revenue stream turning into less than a trickle.
Santa Maria officials are tackling these battles by considering all the different scenarios, making predictions of what is going to come next, and formulating strategies to cope.
For example, there is the issue of the local hospitality industry losing revenue, perhaps through the rest of this year and beyond.
City officials have been working with an analytics firm for the better part of the past decade, so a lot of the foundation is in place to make good decisions in a crisis. The key is forecasting, which COVID-19 makes extremely difficult because no one seems to know what the virus can or will do in the next few months.
City officials also emphasized recently the need to remain flexible and to react to unexpected changes in the development of the disease, with guidance coming from state and federal government experts.
What they have seen so far doesn’t look good. Just in the past month, city officials have been warned of an estimated revenue loss of $10 million through the end of the year, loses possibly to roll over into 2021.
One problem is that much of the data city officials currently have date back a month or so, and the picture has changed significantly since then. More people out of work, more businesses shuttering, more people getting sick.
There is more than data to rely on. A person has only to drive around town to get a sense of how bad this is. Perhaps the most telling evidence comes from the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, which is reporting a 70-percent increase in demand since mid-March.
It would please us no end to put a happy face on this crisis, but at this point, that simply is not possible. Until the virus is tamed, every decision maker in the region will need to bring his or her A game. Regular citizens can help by supporting our leaders, recognizing that placing blame and overt criticism are losing strategies in this war.
What do you say? Are we up to this challenge?
