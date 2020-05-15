Our View: Reopening timing is everything

Santa Maria officials are tackling these battles by considering all the different scenarios, making predictions of what is going to come next, and formulating strategies to cope.

For example, there is the issue of the local hospitality industry losing revenue, perhaps through the rest of this year and beyond.

City officials have been working with an analytics firm for the better part of the past decade, so a lot of the foundation is in place to make good decisions in a crisis. The key is forecasting, which COVID-19 makes extremely difficult because no one seems to know what the virus can or will do in the next few months.

City officials also emphasized recently the need to remain flexible and to react to unexpected changes in the development of the disease, with guidance coming from state and federal government experts.

What they have seen so far doesn’t look good. Just in the past month, city officials have been warned of an estimated revenue loss of $10 million through the end of the year, loses possibly to roll over into 2021.

One problem is that much of the data city officials currently have date back a month or so, and the picture has changed significantly since then. More people out of work, more businesses shuttering, more people getting sick.