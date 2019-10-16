Santa Barbara County is taking on the 2020 U.S. census with a full-court press, because if it doesn’t, and too many people aren’t counted, the county could lose millions in federal funds.
A citizens committee put together by county officials will draw up a game plan designed to ensure that everyone who lives in the county is counted.
That won’t happen, just as it hasn’t happened in recent years as local residents’ skepticism has grown about how the information collected will be used.
Next year’s count may be especially skewed following the Trump administration’s attempts to tack a citizenship question on 2020 census forms. Many people in this country illegally are convinced that sort of information would be passed along to various federal agencies that would conduct immigrant roundups and mass deportations.
That won’t happen either, but the facts will not convince a lot of folks to avoid the census takers when they come around asking questions.
That’s a problem for Santa Barbara County and for the state of California, which nearly lost a seat in Congress because of an undercount in the 2010 census.
There are powerfully compelling reasons why county officials are going to work to ensure a full count — or as close to a full count as they can get — because $2,000 or more a year in federal funding will be lost over the next decade for every person not counted. That’s money used to support government services for those residents.
Another group concerned about being counted is the local rental population, many of whom are concerned that their personal information will be shared with landlords. Renters are concentrated in Santa Maria and Lompoc, and that is a population likely to be missed in the 2020 count.
Such information is not shared, but that’s a hard truth to get across to those worried about some kind of blowback.
The important thing to keep in mind is that the census is designed to count every resident of the United States, not just a chosen few in politically powerful areas of the country. That point is made crystal clear in Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, which underlines the phrase “counting the whole number of persons in every state …”
There is no ambiguity in that statement, nor should there ever be. In addition to census data being used to mete out federal funding — our tax dollars — the count also determines each state’s number of members in the U.S. House of Representatives, adding a political component that is crucially important with every ensuing congressional and presidential election.
So, it’s imperative that this county has as close to a 100-percent head count as is humanly possible. The county’s citizens committee of almost 100 residents is tasked with devising a plan that will get a full count.
Among the strategies being considered are maximizing use of social media, and employing pre-existing networks such as social services, schools, libraries, colleges and universities, faith-based and civic groups, first responders and local businesses. Also in the planning is use of the 211 Santa Barbara Helpline, two-way texting, a web resource page and print, broadcast and Spanish-language media.
That’s all good stuff, but it can’t ensure a 100-percent head count. You can help them get closer to a full count by talking to your friends and neighbors about the importance of being counted, with your ace in the hole being that a complete count pays significant dividends for the following decade and beyond.
Don’t be left behind — be counted.