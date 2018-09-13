We can’t be certain what outcome most folks expected from the legalization of marijuana in California, but what we’re getting is conflicting evidence.
State officials had anticipated an immediate tax revenue bump from marijuana growing and sales. The revenue stream was there, but not as strong as expected, short about $41 million.
That’s basically what Santa Barbara County officials could expect, a good stream but perhaps not as healthy as expected.
The county has not issued any use permits or business licenses for cannabis operations, but it still expects to collect taxes from the nearly 1,100 temporary medical marijuana licenses issued by the state that are active in the county. All license holders must pay the tax, which is due by Oct. 1.
The Board of Supervisors will get a status update on the cannabis tax collection in mid-November, and by then county officials should know how much money they can reasonably expect.
If the county performs anything like the state, the take will be lower than expected. Gov. Jerry Brown’s office predicted a $175-million windfall in the first six months of this year, but took in $134 million. Nothing to sneeze at, but a good indication of what counties can expect.
The counties’ problem is similar to the state’s problem — many local jurisdictions are still weighing whether to ban or restrict cannabis operations, and until those decisions are made, mostly by elected officials, the revenue picture will remain unclear.
The other tax-related issue involves local jurisdictions banning or severely restricting cannabis operations, in which case those operators will likely do what they’ve been doing for years, grow and sell their products on the black market.
That creates major problems. First and most obvious is that black-market operations do not pay taxes. Second, if the state’s marijuana business operators choose to go underground, law enforcement expenses will go up. That’s a lose/lose proposition for both the state, counties and taxpayers.
Another factor is that marijuana growing and selling are part of an existing network, well-established and extremely profitable. Some operators consider going the legal route to be giving away a significant percentage of profits. Or, as one California lawmaker puts it: “Regulators must adapt before California’s lawful cannabis businesses are obliterated by the black market.”
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors took all these factors into consideration when its members voted to set cannabis tax rates, capping the cumulative total at 10 percent.
That may seem too low, but board members realize that being punitive with regard to taxing cannabis operations might encourage the return to black-market growing and sales, in which case only the black marketeers profit, and local residents lose a valuable revenue stream, while potentially increasing law enforcement costs.
Going the legal route is better, by far. County staff has estimated cannabis tax revenues would be between $5 million and $25 million a year. But if the county follows the state’s lead, those totals could be much lower. That’s a fair guess, but there’s really no way to know until elected officials and voters in local jurisdictions decide how to handle the legal marijuana industry.
When you think about it, cannabis operations aren’t a lot different than other types of industries, at least in terms of their ability to add to the local economy. And that’s what elected officials and voters should keep in mind as they decide on how the industry is to be regulated.
And cannabis operators seem to like Santa Barbara County, which has the most state-issued cultivation licenses of any county in California.