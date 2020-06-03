Our View: Reaching beyond is what we do

The entry of the private sector into space travel seems destined to help NASA, whose performance after the hyper-successful Apollo Moon mission has been spotty, at best.

But why the big, expensive pitch to return to the Moon? We’ve been there, done that. Skeptics consider it a political ploy, without any significant payout beyond just proving the U.S. space program still has the right stuff.

We have quite an array of space experts here in North County who might disagree. Many have been on the scene when massive rockets lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base’s space facility. Watching one of those giants roar into the sky is something one never forgets.

In fact, there are valid reasons why the Moon is NASA’s next big target. The science community is jonesing for a more in-depth study of the Moon. We have far more-advanced technology now, compared to NASA’s Apollo program and that first Moon walk in 1969. There still are a lot of unknowns about our nearest space destination.

It is likely the commercial entry into space exploration will be the key to eventual success. Sustainable lunar exploration will need more than NASA has to offer. And the private sector recognizes some, perhaps a lot of profit potential.