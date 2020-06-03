Our View: Reaching beyond is what we do

A team of USA Today reporters covered last weekend’s space launch of two American astronauts aboard a private company’s rocket, and wrote this:
“A pillar of fire tore through the skies above Kennedy Space Center on Saturday …”
A beautiful way to describe the launch of a spacecraft, and it made us a little jealous. How many times over the years have we seen just such a spectacle, marveling at it every single time, and we never thought to describe it as “a pillar of fire.”
No matter, we’ll get over it, because living under the cloud of a pandemic, we’re always seeking a ray of hope. Maybe that happened last Saturday afternoon.
Captive audiences gathered in front of their TVs to watch the first launch of U.S. astronauts from home soil by an American company. The NASA/SpaceX Commercial Crew flight carried test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken into the heavens in the Crew Dragon capsule, which the next day docked at the International Space Station on auto pilot.
The launch started the clock ticking on a new space era, one in which private companies take over taxi duties once performed by NASA, freeing the space agency to focus on deep space adventures.
NASA officials want astronauts back on the Moon by 2024, but the goal of getting it done by the end of 2024 seems unlikely, despite three commercial companies’ rush to develop lunar landers.
The entry of the private sector into space travel seems destined to help NASA, whose performance after the hyper-successful Apollo Moon mission has been spotty, at best.
But why the big, expensive pitch to return to the Moon? We’ve been there, done that. Skeptics consider it a political ploy, without any significant payout beyond just proving the U.S. space program still has the right stuff.
We have quite an array of space experts here in North County who might disagree. Many have been on the scene when massive rockets lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base’s space facility. Watching one of those giants roar into the sky is something one never forgets.
In fact, there are valid reasons why the Moon is NASA’s next big target. The science community is jonesing for a more in-depth study of the Moon. We have far more-advanced technology now, compared to NASA’s Apollo program and that first Moon walk in 1969. There still are a lot of unknowns about our nearest space destination.
It is likely the commercial entry into space exploration will be the key to eventual success. Sustainable lunar exploration will need more than NASA has to offer. And the private sector recognizes some, perhaps a lot of profit potential.
Just in general, private companies are far more agile in research and development than government agencies, and plans for an orbiting lunar outpost are already in the works, which could facilitate colonization at some time in the future. The way things are going here on Earth, we may need a space colony.
Frankly, this sort of stuff would not get done without the potential for big companies to make money. It’s how our world functions.
The encouraging part of last weekend’s successful space launch is that it keeps the door open for more ambitious leaps outward, Mars being the next obvious destination. We’ve been there, with robots, but not with the innovative technology available today.
Looking at the stars has always fascinated humans. But actually going there is an entirely different ball game. Pillars of fire in the sky.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!