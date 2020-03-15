Our View: Reaching behind the headlines

Are you sick of reading or seeing TV news stories about the coronavirus? Would you rather be suffering with the virus? Seems like an easy call.

We spent several hours shortly after the World Health Organization upgraded COVID-19 to a global pandemic scanning newspaper stories and TV news broadcasts from around the world, and frankly, we had a difficult time finding anything but news about the virus. There were exceptions, but how much more can we really learn about the Kardashians or the many Real Housewives of (fill in the blanks)?

The coronavirus threat is dominating the news because it’s real, not something manufactured by political hacks. Too many world leaders have already discredited and disgraced themselves by making pronouncements on the virus that would have been far better left to medical experts. Maybe now, with movie stars and sports heroes having been diagnosed with the virus, those experts will be allowed to take over the narrative. One can only hope.

Our pages are being dominated by virus news because it is happening here, and we believe the more our readers know about the situation, and how to protect themselves and their loved ones, the better the chances that everyone gets out of this whole and hardy.