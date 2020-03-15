Our View: Reaching behind the headlines

Are you sick of reading or seeing TV news stories about the coronavirus? Would you rather be suffering with the virus? Seems like an easy call.
We spent several hours shortly after the World Health Organization upgraded COVID-19 to a global pandemic scanning newspaper stories and TV news broadcasts from around the world, and frankly, we had a difficult time finding anything but news about the virus. There were exceptions, but how much more can we really learn about the Kardashians or the many Real Housewives of (fill in the blanks)?
The coronavirus threat is dominating the news because it’s real, not something manufactured by political hacks. Too many world leaders have already discredited and disgraced themselves by making pronouncements on the virus that would have been far better left to medical experts. Maybe now, with movie stars and sports heroes having been diagnosed with the virus, those experts will be allowed to take over the narrative. One can only hope.
Our pages are being dominated by virus news because it is happening here, and we believe the more our readers know about the situation, and how to protect themselves and their loved ones, the better the chances that everyone gets out of this whole and hardy.
For example, we reported last week county health officials’ understanding that the virus has likely been among us for a month or more. If that is correct, not coming in contact with COVID-19 or someone who is infected would be next to impossible. The community-spread effect is obvious, because most people have been going about their business during that time.
You have free articles remaining.
That’s pretty much the case globally, except in parts of China and now all of Italy. Mass gatherings are being canceled, popular venues closed to visitors, pro sports seasons placed on hold, world financial markets in a downward spiral. The panic wave is now spreading as fast as the virus itself.
Are those monumental steps necessary? Honestly, it’s too soon to tell. The medical facts, at this point, are that experts say 80 percent of those who are infected will have mostly a mild, flu-like reaction, of the remaining 20 percent the fatality rate seems likely to be relatively low.
In terms of a regular flu season, that doesn’t seem so bad — unless you happen to be an older person with underlying health problems. No matter what your age, the smart thing to do is heed medical advice about frequent hand-washing, social distancing and avoiding big crowds. In all cases, do not ignore any early-warning symptoms, such as fever, coughing and breathing difficulties.
In our Friday editorial we cautioned readers about “emotional contagion,” which in real language might be more accurately stated as — don’t freak out. Fear is the real enemy, as it is in most every panic-driven situation. And the more you know about the root cause of almost any panic, the better equipped you will be to avoid critical mistakes, which in the case of the coronavirus is doing dumb things that ignore the potential risks.
That is exactly why the media is focusing on the virus. It’s not to sell newspapers or promote TV advertising revenue. It’s just us doing our jobs to deliver the latest and most accurate information about what’s happening all around us, and how the experts are handling a crisis situation.
As is true for most news media in this country, our mission is to present information and facts, so readers can make smart decisions. That has been this newspaper’s obligation and goal for generations.