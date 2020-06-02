Our View: Raging against everything

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We find ourselves in another days-of-rage situation, but this one is different.

People of a certain age remember the protests in the 1960s over race and the Vietnam War. Later it was all about race, and the notion that people of a certain skin color are targets of police brutality.

That’s what the current outrage is all about — but the difference now is that America has been in virtual lockdown since March, there is widespread uncertainty about an approaching second wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths, and everyone’s nerves are on the cusp, or have already tipped.

The result is a wave of urban violence matching the outbreaks in the ‘60s, and the rioting in Los Angeles following the Rodney King verdict.

Today’s demonstrations of rage have a new wrinkle: Outsiders coming in behind legitimate, peaceful protesters to wreak havoc on vehicles, stores and just about anything else they can smash.