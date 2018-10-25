Just when most Americans start assessing their financial situation with regard to holiday spending and income tax season, up pops another report about fiscal insanity by a federal government agency.
In this case, it’s the Defense Department, which has a history of spending abuses going back many years. Remember $1,200 toilet seats and $600 wrenches? Or maybe it was the other way around.
This time around the mismanagement allegation focuses on the Air Force spending $326,785 in just the past 18 months on coffee cups — at $1,280 each.
Our first thought was — must some kind of extra-special container. Actually, not so much. Similar metal travel cups sell online for about $12. Our next thought was — from $12 to $1,280 is quite a markup.
The Air Force authorized replacing the special mugs, which can reheat liquids aboard air refueling tankers in flight, and the overall expense of $326,785 since 2016 was recently confirmed by Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson.
The rationale, as explained by Secretary Wilson, is that the cups are often dropped, break easily, and the expense is necessary. She also explained that the replacement cups cost $693 before 2016, after which the price essentially doubled, which often happens when private contractors realize they’re dealing with the feds.
We researched military spending abuses, and to be honest we don’t have enough space on this page — or in this newspaper — to list them all. When it comes to spending tax dollars, the Pentagon is in a class all by itself.
There are practical ramifications. While the Pentagon may argue that such spending stimulates the economy, according to a University of Massachusetts study, defense spending is not much of a job creator. Spending that much money on infrastructure, health care or almost any other area would create twice as many jobs.
And, apparently, sometimes the Pentagon just gives the money away. During the Iraq War, the Pentagon sent $12 billion to Iraq to help with the transition from war to peace. No one can say what happened to those tax dollars. They just vanished.
We bring this up, as we have in the past, because we believe at least some — or better yet, all — of such excessive spending could be devoted to helping the men and women who have served in our military.
A good demonstration of the need took place this past weekend in the annual Veterans Stand Down event, at which former service men and women availed themselves of what most of us would consider just basic services, such as a meal and a haircut.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino came up with the idea a few years ago, and the Stand Downs have been happening countywide ever since.
Last weekend’s local event took place at the Santa Maria Fairpark, and included everything from trade employers, businesses seeking to hire employees, resume-writing, clothes, shoes, toiletries, education, legal help from the Santa Barbara County Office of the Public Defender, medical help, immunization shots, dental checkups, military benefits, to a shave and a haircut.
Most of these services should be provided by the Veterans Administration, and likely would be if various military branches weren’t shelling out nearly $1,300 for a coffee cup that costs less than $13 when purchased online.
Too many of our military veterans are in trouble. If it’s not post-traumatic stress disorder, it’s waiting months for a doctor’s appointment at a VA facility, or wandering city streets with nowhere safe to sleep at night.
There is something dreadfully wrong with a government that pushes aside its true patriots in such a callous manner.