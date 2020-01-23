Our View: Putting trash to good use

Let’s talk about garbage. Where is the biggest landfill on the planet?
Actually, it’s a trick question, because the biggest mass of trash is not on land. It’s drifting somewhere in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. There could be a similar garbage patch island adrift in the Atlantic Ocean that just might be even bigger than the one in the Pacific. But probably not, because the countries that toss the most plastic trash into the oceans are all neighbors in the western regions of the Pacific Rim.
Those drifting garbage patches are getting a lot of attention these days because of paradigm changes in how nations are handling their garbage. For example, China has stopped accepting much of the recyclable materials from the United States. Malaysia has been sending back hundreds of containers of plastic waste to 13 wealthy countries since late last year, with the country’s environment minster warning those who want to make the country a rubbish bin of the world can “dream on.”
The U.S currently has about 3,000 operating landfills, in which just more than half the nation’s garbage is being stowed. As usual, California is a trend-setter when it comes to trash, mandating diversion of trash away from landfills, and instead finding better uses for the stuff.
The mandate originally stipulated 75-percent diversion by the end of this year. That’s not likely. Even Santa Maria’s aggressive diversion program is hitting just about 60-percent.
The biggest problem is plastic. A plastic item in a landfill can take up to 1,000 years to decompose. The plastic bags we tote out of supermarkets and other stores have a lifespan of up to 20 years. Plastic bottles are a big challenge, needing about 450 years to dissolve. We won’t get into disposable diapers, 18 billion of which are tossed into the trash every year in the United States.
You have free articles remaining.
There are some rays of sunshine. For example, Sweden is so adept at recycling that, for the past several years, it has encouraged other nations to send their rubbish to Sweden to keep that country’s recycling plants going. Less than 1 percent of Swedish household waste has been sent to landfills since 2011.
Sweden is determined to be a zero-waste country, considering other people’s trash to be valuable raw material. Sweden’s “recycling revolution” could be a model for all developed countries. Instead of seeing trash, they see stuff that can be repurposed and made into materials to build new products. A capitalist’s dream come true.
America and California seem to be headed in the opposite direction. Despite the state mandate to divert trash away from landfills, the question becomes — what to do with the stuff we routinely throw away?
A reasonable question, seeing as how since 2015, California has seen the closure of hundreds of recycling centers across the state. A recycling facility that has been operating in Santa Maria for nearly a half-century shut down last year.
The problem for that local, now-defunct recycling company and others across the nation is that in order to stay in business, they need to turn a profit. But with other countries refusing to take recycled trash, the market shrivels.
It is evident that Sweden is onto something, figuring how to make lemonade out of lemons, so to speak, and in the process eliminating the landfill problem while creating materials from which to manufacture new products.
One might reasonably assume that America, with its vast resources, enormous wealth and manufacturing know-how could take a page from Sweden’s garbage playbook.