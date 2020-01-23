Our View: Putting trash to good use

The biggest problem is plastic. A plastic item in a landfill can take up to 1,000 years to decompose. The plastic bags we tote out of supermarkets and other stores have a lifespan of up to 20 years. Plastic bottles are a big challenge, needing about 450 years to dissolve. We won’t get into disposable diapers, 18 billion of which are tossed into the trash every year in the United States.

There are some rays of sunshine. For example, Sweden is so adept at recycling that, for the past several years, it has encouraged other nations to send their rubbish to Sweden to keep that country’s recycling plants going. Less than 1 percent of Swedish household waste has been sent to landfills since 2011.

Sweden is determined to be a zero-waste country, considering other people’s trash to be valuable raw material. Sweden’s “recycling revolution” could be a model for all developed countries. Instead of seeing trash, they see stuff that can be repurposed and made into materials to build new products. A capitalist’s dream come true.

America and California seem to be headed in the opposite direction. Despite the state mandate to divert trash away from landfills, the question becomes — what to do with the stuff we routinely throw away?