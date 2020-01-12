Our View: Putting cash to good use

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The climate bond has some other potential snags. The $4.2-billion price tag could balloon, with lawmakers possibly adding more elements to the plan for such things as buying equipment necessary to keep the electric power on in vulnerable places when utility companies shut off electricity to prevent wildfires during severe wildfire conditions. Just consider the mess Pacific Gas & Electric Co. decision-makers made for themselves, the company and stockholders by shutting off the power during wildfires last year.

There is another likely roadblock for approval of a climate bond — California voters, who must approve any deal the Legislature cooks up. If skeptical voters say no, the climate bond vanishes.

Voters are on high alert because the state has borrowed a ton of money in recent years. Of the $150 billion in borrowing authorized by voters in recent years, more than $34 billion has yet to be spent. That is definitely a red flag for skeptics.

Then there is the matter of the state’s economy producing a hefty budget surplus, perhaps $7 billion or more, for the 2020-21 fiscal period. Rather than borrowing money and paying the interest to lenders, why not tap into that surplus piggy bank to help pay for the state’s disasters?