When a new product the public has demanded goes on the market, but government taxes and other fees are sky-high, what happens? A black market for the product blossoms.
Then, even recognizing the black-market problem, what do state lawmakers do? Increase the aforementioned taxes and fess.
Welcome to California’s cannabis politics.
The new tax/fee structure on cannabis products has, in some communities, increased consumer costs by 50 percent, which is a short explanation of why California’s marijuana black market is triple the size of the legal market.
That is likely not what lawmakers and voters had in mind when Proposition 64 won overwhelming approval a couple of years ago.
The California Cannabis Industry Association said in a statement last week that higher taxes taking effect at the first of next year will amplify problems for a legal industry that is struggling with current rules and fees, local bans on pot sales and that burgeoning underground market.
We’ve watched this problem play out in Santa Barbara County, as some local jurisdictions refuse to allow cannabis operations within city limits, encouraging more illegal grows and sales, compelling local law enforcement agencies to spend extra resources tracking down and eradicating what is otherwise a legal product.
State officials evidently don’t know what to do about this problem. For example, last September, state cannabis regulators put a website on notice not to accept or publish ads for illegal dispensaries. The website owner said he would do so — by the end of the year. Such foot-dragging, even in the face of $30,000-a-day in potential state fines. It is a profit-driven situation, to be sure.
The state appears to be essentially powerless against California’s massive cannabis black market. It is not difficult to predict huge financial-resource infusions for law enforcement agencies to counteract a policy mistake made by the California Legislature.
The following also was predictable: Research by the United Cannabis Business Association, a statewide group of legal cannabis operators, identified approximately 2,835 illegal sellers operating statewide — literally overwhelming the 873 licensed legal vendors.
As of June, 33 states and the District of Columbia have laws legalizing marijuana use in some form. Eleven states, including California, have laws legalizing the recreational use of marijuana. And in all of those states, none have a black market even approaching the magnitude of California’s illegal operations.
But California does share with other legal states a commonality — not enough permitted outlets to come even remotely close to meeting public demand.
California seems to be confined to two logical choices: Keep laws as they are now, and have taxpayers and marijuana users foot the bill for the costs of law enforcement to combat the illegal market; or rewrite the state guidelines so local jurisdictions have less control over what kind of businesses will operate in their communities.
Either way, it is clear that the costs of legalizing cannabis growing and selling may at some point exceed the tax-revenue benefits. The state can always continue to increase the taxes and fees on legal cannabis operators, but that will only feed the cannabis black market operators.
Hovering in the background of these dilemmas is the fact that there remain a laundry list of unknowns about the mental and physical effects of marijuana use, in large part because of federal restrictions dating back to the “Marijuana Madness” era.
Let us know what you think, how these issues could be resolved. Marijuana is now part of mainstream life, so its impacts on people and society are very real community issues.