Our View: Pulling in the same direction

The following has to be, hands-down, our favorite headline from a week of bad news dominated by the global pandemic:
“Don't be a jerk during the coronavirus pandemic: Stop hoarding and keep your distance.”
If you’ve visited your favorite supermarket in recent days, you are aware of the importance of having enough food and household goods on hand to ride out the growing pandemic. Shelves stripped clean of just about everything edible. The empty aisles are almost as unnerving as the virus.
Which raises an interesting point: Aren’t we supposed to be citizens of the United States of America? With special emphasis on the word “United.” Those empty shelves make us about as united as the Soviet Union. And we are still in the upward-escalating phase of the coronavirus bell curve.
If you’re old enough to be enjoying this newspaper, you have already lived through a pandemic. Maybe not the deadly Spanish flu of 1918, but almost certainly the Asian, Hong Kong and Swine influenza pandemics from 1957 through 2010.
That being the case, can you remember what your greatest concerns were during those frightening eras? Probably No.1 on that list would be staying alive, followed closely by making sure you got enough to eat to maintain good health — two very powerful motivations for hoarding.
But in the end, hoarding is perhaps among the worst things a person can do in this situation, especially because so many of your friends and neighbors may not have been able to raid the supermarkets fast enough.
You have free articles remaining.
The only sort of hoarding we can approve of is being done by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, and thank goodness for that.
The Foodbank comes to the rescue several times a year for county residents in need of something to eat, usually during the big national holidays with food drives, as the agency does in the aftermath of local disasters such as earthquake, wildfire and flooding.
The Foodbank is now ramping up its collections and distribution efforts to deal with one of the virus’ more disturbing side effects — folks voluntarily putting themselves in lockdown, isolated and unable to go to the store for food. There’s no big emergency just yet in Santa Barbara County, but if health experts’ estimations pan out, there will be a need to feed thousands of local residents in the coming weeks and months.
Goodies from the Foodbank’s warehouses will likely bolster the efforts of local school districts, as all K-12 public schools have been ordered shut down. But closing schools leaves a lot of children without a basic meal.
North County plans include food distribution centers in Buellton, Guadalupe, Lompoc Unified, Los Olivos, Orcutt, Santa Maria-Bonita and Joint Union High School and Solvang.
Even without classes in session, maybe until fall, district officials are making sure the food security issue is covered.
These all sound like solid strategies to ensure that when, or if the pandemic worsens, entities such as the Foodbank and local school districts will be united in an effort to keep everyone safe.
We don’t mean to shame anyone, because we understand that one of the first human instincts is self-preservation, which helps explain why a shopper might decide to scoop up all the toilet paper or hand sanitizer at the supermarket. All we ask is that, when shopping, give some thought to the folks who come after you, whose need for supplies may be as great, or greater than yours.
Simply stated, don’t be the jerk mentioned in that headline. Be a good, caring neighbor.