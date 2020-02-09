Our View: Project to suit a pet

For example, last year, when the Santa Maria facility had budget difficulties so daunting it had to release staffers and cut some programs and services, the county sent 400 pets here.

The Santa Maria/Santa Barbara shelter union should help with the overcrowding issue.

There also is the matter of history. The Santa Barbara shelter was established in 1887, and in fact is the third oldest Humane Society in California, which is part of an even larger U.S. Humane Society, whose mission statement includes rescuing and caring for tens of thousands of animals each year. That mission extends to Humane Society International, which has a solid presence in more than 50 countries.

And there is no equivocation when it comes to upholding the humane tradition. Local shelters generally are no-kill facilities, which while often contributing to the overcrowding problems, is what a Humane Society should be all about.

In a very real way, the merger of the two county humane societies focuses public attention on the protection of animals in general, many species of which are in dire straits because of wildfires, deforestation, climate change and the march of humanity into Earth’s wilder environments.