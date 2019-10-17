California has joined a handful of states banning privately-run prisons, yet another direct challenge to the Trump administration’s nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration.
The ban takes effect as current contracts with private prison operators expire, generally in about four years.
Immigration is not the only reason for the new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The California Department of Corrections recently ended one of its four contracts with a private company to manage three male prisons and one for women that house more than 1,600 inmates.
The federal overseer who controls medical care in California’s state prisons had determined that health care at all four privately-run prisons was inadequate, citing a host of problems with policies and procedures, training, the health-care grievance process, emergency medical response and doctors’ case reviews.
California’s move toward private prisons dates back to the early 2000s, when Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger authorized sending inmates to private, out-of-state prisons. The objective was to relieve state prison crowding in which about 20,000 inmates were stacked in gymnasiums and other rooms instead of cells.
The over-crowding problem has not yet been completely resolved, but it has improved. Thanks to laws and edicts easing back on state sentencing guidelines, California’s prison population is starting to retreat.
That’s a good thing, because even with the dwindling population, California still has the nation’s biggest state prison system holding about 125,000 inmates.
Gov. Newsom made the point that private prisons really don’t reflect the values of Californians, and he’s right about that. There is something fundamentally unsettling about basing a prison facility’s success or failure on the amount of profit it generates. That may be appealing to shareholders, but it adds a component that is not part of this nation’s overall crime-and-punishment standards.
There is also the matter of rehabilitation, which is one of the areas experts say the private prison model fails miserably. It is the warehousing of humans for profit, pure and simple.
There is a more logical and humane way to reduce California’s prison population — don’t send so many men and women to prison.
That concept is gaining traction in Sacramento, after horror stories from the state’s three-strikes era when a shoplifting misdemeanor could, and sometimes did morph into a life sentence for three-time offenders. And based on California legalizing the sale and personal use of marijuana, one has to wonder how many low-level drug offenders are still in state prison cells.
In a very quantifiable way, California’s jettisoning private prisons is more a response to changing attitudes and laws than to the ongoing turf battle between this state and the administration of President Trump.
Despite that, it is reasonable to anticipate pushback from the federal government and private prison operators. For one thing, legal experts warn that the new law’s effect on ICE detention centers violates doctrine spelled out in the U.S. Constitution giving the federal government ultimate rule over states. Legal challenges can be expected.
One factor in California’s favor is that it is not alone in the fight. New York, Illinois and Nevada have similar prohibitions on private prisons, and New Mexico soon will have a ban. About half the remaining states don’t have private prisons.
Maybe we’re seeing the beginning of a trend, one that will remove some of the more than 2.3 million prison inmates nationwide, and instead devise ways to turn them into law-abiding, productive citizens.
That could turn out to be far less of a burden for California taxpayers, and could boost the state’s economy.