Our View: Preparing for the big challenge

Selingo writes that such underhanded efforts to subvert an already faulty admissions system will likely end, because colleges will now have to rely more heavily on actual academic records, rather than a family’s ability to buy favorable PR for a son or daughter.

Selingo said good people have been trying to change the system for years, but it took a pandemic to get the ball rolling.

The other possible, perhaps even likely silver lining may occur at the community college level. Community colleges are hurting as badly as four-year schools right now, but when the economy does begin its recovery phase there will be a huge demand for the sorts of training and certification programs offered at community colleges.

There is a saying in the community college universe that when the economy is going full steam, enrollment tends to trail off. But when the economy is in the tank — as the U.S. economy is right now — enrollment explodes, because community colleges are heavily invested in workforce-development and skilled-trade training.

The coronavirus pandemic is wildly atypical, so we’ll have to wait to see what really happens in the fall, when college classes would normally kick into high gear once again. Meanwhile college administrators are working furiously on new strategies to deal with a wholly unfamiliar game.