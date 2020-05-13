Our View: Preparing for the big challenge

It may seem odd, but America’s institutions of higher learning actually may benefit from the coronavirus pandemic.
Academic leaders may not see much of a silver lining behind the massive virus cloud, in large part because education has come to a virtual standstill nationwide. Campuses are closed down, with classes shifted onto the internet and social-media platforms. Everyone from college administrators to professors to students were transported from hopeful to hopeless in a matter of a few days. The same disruptions roiled high schools, as seniors lost out on one of life’s key passages, graduation ceremonies and moving on to the next level.
But there are potential silver linings in the pandemic, for both the high school kids and college students. You just have to look at the big picture.
Jeffrey Selingo, a special advisor at Arizona State University, wrote in a guest commentary for USA Today that the hiatus forced by COVID-19’s sudden explosion may alter college admission’s practices — in a good way.
The need for change in admission procedures has been made apparent by the scandal shaking both the academic, entertainment and high-finance arenas, where wealthy parents bought their children’s way into elite universities based on falsified admissions applications. The scam includes staged video of one young woman pretending to be eligible for the school’s rowing team.
Selingo writes that such underhanded efforts to subvert an already faulty admissions system will likely end, because colleges will now have to rely more heavily on actual academic records, rather than a family’s ability to buy favorable PR for a son or daughter.
Selingo said good people have been trying to change the system for years, but it took a pandemic to get the ball rolling.
The other possible, perhaps even likely silver lining may occur at the community college level. Community colleges are hurting as badly as four-year schools right now, but when the economy does begin its recovery phase there will be a huge demand for the sorts of training and certification programs offered at community colleges.
There is a saying in the community college universe that when the economy is going full steam, enrollment tends to trail off. But when the economy is in the tank — as the U.S. economy is right now — enrollment explodes, because community colleges are heavily invested in workforce-development and skilled-trade training.
The coronavirus pandemic is wildly atypical, so we’ll have to wait to see what really happens in the fall, when college classes would normally kick into high gear once again. Meanwhile college administrators are working furiously on new strategies to deal with a wholly unfamiliar game.
Paul Feist, a California Community Colleges system administrator, said this: “We're preparing for an increase in students in the fall. That's just what history tells us about what happens in a downturn.” The problem for planners is they do not have any history with a pandemic.
That network, of which Allan Hancock College is a part, includes 115 schools and more than 2 million students, and it is uncertain how it will be different now.
North County folks know how important Hancock College is, and as this pandemic fades and the economy ramps back up, community colleges will have a vital role to play in the recovery.
Community colleges are a lot more flexible than four-year colleges and universities. They can move more quickly and adapt to new and fluid situations. And community colleges tend to better reflect the public mood in places they are located.
The new game is on.
