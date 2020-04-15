Our View: Preparing for a real unknown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These are strange times in so many ways.

For one, millions of Americans would normally be sweating the IRS tax filing deadline at midnight. Instead, most of us are trying our best to evade a deadly virus.

Monday was strange, for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, which held a public hearing on the budget, without the public.

The dystopian nature of the coronavirus pandemic has upended normality, forcing us into isolation and making us think the unthinkable. But for government, the beat goes on, and that was the overall message from Monday’s Board of Supervisors budget workshop to discuss how to fill massive and growing gaps in the county’s tax revenue stream.

The public wasn’t physically present, but if a person was so inclined, the meeting could be monitored on cable TV and various social media sites.

The budget workshops usually take up several days, but things are unusual. County officials are wrestling with all sorts of fiscal alligators, including the county’s Long Range Planning Work Program. The recommended budget presented by staff this week is full of question marks. Another budget recommendation is due next month, and will go to the board in mid-June.